Dragon Argent Advises The Shareholders Of Peabodys Coffee On Its Sale To FTSE 100 Company

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dragon Argent are delighted to announce that it has advised the of Peabodys Coffee on it's sale to a FTSE 100 company in the hospitality sector.

About Peabodys Coffee



Peabodys Coffee was founded in 1997 and has been serving hospitals across London ever since with its fairtrade organic coffee and artisan food offering. The healthcare coffee provider is led by Managing Director Claudia Mascino and currently operates 10 sites within the NHS, employing 55 people. There are now plans for more Peabodys Coffee at seven hospital sites over the coming months.



Claudia Mascino, Managing Director of Peabodys Coffee said:“Amara, Cacy, Sara and Yao, were outstandingly professional, kind and supportive throughout the transaction and helped ensure we got the outcome we wanted.”



About Dragon Argent – We Solve, You Thrive



Dragon Argent is a boutique professional services firm that specialises in solving problems for visionary-led SMEs. With a multi-disciplinary team of solicitors, accountants, tax experts and business advisors, Dragon Argent delivers collaborative troubleshooting, commercial client-first thinking and quality time-saving expertise.



The Dragon Argent team was led by Head of Corporate and Commercial Law Yao Trinh and supported by Amara Akhtar (Corporate Solicitor), Sara Maghouz (Trainee Solicitor) and Cacy Neilson (Head of Employment).



Yao Trinh said:“It was a pleasure to support Claudia and Luke in this transaction, helping them get the deal that they so deserve after building Peabodys Coffee into the successful business that it is today. We are excited to see what the future holds for Peabodys Coffee with the support it will now get from its new owner.”



