Siemens Xcelerator: Eplan And Siemens Enable Seamless Data Interoperability In Machine Engineering

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Siemens and Eplan will make engineering and production processes for customers in machine and line building more efficient.

Prof. Dr. Friedhelm Loh, owner and chairman of Friedhelm Loh Group and Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries sealed the agreement at SPS

. Seamless data exchange between Siemens' Teamcenter® X software, TIA-Selection Tool and the Eplan software. Collaboration improves tool chain in machine engineering. Machine builders can realize their projects in construction, operation and expansion faster and more efficiently





This will be achieved by both companies significantly expanding data interoperability between their offerings. The automated interaction between Siemens' Teamcenter X® software, TIA Portal, Eplan Electric P8 and Eplan Pro Panel makes engineering information available right on Eplan and vice-versa. Customers will benefit from a more efficient tool chain for machine and line engineering, making electrical engineering much faster and less prone to errors.

This collaboration expands Siemens' and Eplan's partner ecosystems. The Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform creates a powerful ecosystem of partners that's accelerating the digital and sustainable transformation of industry. Eplan customers are benefiting from the extended collaboration via the Eplan Partner Network.

“The partnership between Siemens and Eplan is a milestone in digital engineering. The optimized data exchange enables customers to realize their projects in construction, operation and expansion faster and more efficiently,” said Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries.“With this collaboration we're strengthening our Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem and are creating more value for our customers than each of us could individually.”

Siemens and Eplan are ensuring seamless data integration in machine engineering: for example from Eplan into the Siemens TIA Selection Tool.

Eplan CEO Sebastian Seitz added:“With this collaboration, Eplan and Siemens are bringing together their extensive experience in machine engineering to provide our joint customers with an end-to-end engineering tool chain. This makes engineering processes much faster and less prone to errors.”

The collaboration between the two companies was agreed on by Cedrik Neike and Prof. Dr. Friedhelm Loh, owner and chairman of Friedhelm Loh Group, at the SPS trade show (Eplan is part of the Friedhelm Loh Group). The improved offerings will become successively available to customers beginning next year.