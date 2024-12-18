Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Textiles by Fabric (Polyester, Polyamide, Cotton, Others), Active Agents (Metal and Metallic Salts, Synthetic Organic Compounds, Biobased Agents), Application (Medical Textiles, Home Textiles, Apparels, Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial textiles market size reached US$ 11.1 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 18.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2032.



Antimicrobial Textiles Market Trends

At present, there is a significant increase in the manufacturing of metal nanoparticles-based antiviral textiles, including face masks, gloves, and protective suits and shoes, on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. This, in confluence with the rising awareness among individuals about personal hygiene and the health risks associated with microorganisms, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Antimicrobial textiles are increasingly employed in the healthcare industry for hospital gowns, patient clothes, curtains, bed covers, bandages, earbuds, scrubs, masks, lab coats, and protective kits.

Besides this, they are used by sewage treatment plant workers and individuals involved in sanitary-related work wherein there is a high risk of getting infected. Additionally, antimicrobial textiles are utilized in common public areas, including hotels, restaurants, or trains. Apart from this, there is currently an increase in the demand for antimicrobial sportswear as they help prevent microbial growth and sweating odor. This, coupled with the growing popularity of antimicrobial winter wear, is augmenting the overall sales and profitability of market players.

Furthermore, surface modification of these textiles, including electrospinning, nanotechnologies, plasma treatment, polymerization, microencapsulation, and sol-gel techniques to enhance their properties, is projected to fuel the market growth.

Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global antimicrobial textiles market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on fabric, active agents and application.

Breakup by Fabric:



Polyester

Polyamide

Cotton Others

Breakup by Active Agents:



Metal and Metallic Salts

Synthetic Organic Compounds Biobased Agents

Breakup by Application:



Medical Textiles

Home Textiles

Apparels Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BioCote Limited, Herculite Products Inc., Kolon Industries Inc., Life Threads Global LLC, Microban International Ltd. (W.M. Barr & Company Inc.), Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies Inc., Resil Chemicals Private Limited, Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd, Sanitized AG, Sono-Tek Corporation and Trevira GmbH (Indorama Ventures).

