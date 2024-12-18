Andes Technology Partners With Provenrun To Strengthen RISC-V Trusted Execution Environment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Corporation (TWSE: 6533 ), the leading supplier of RISC-V processor IP, and ProvenRun, the leading secure OS vendor for connected and smart devices, announce their partnership to offer ProvenRun's formally proven Secure OS and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) on Andes' RISC-V processors.

As security threats increase, device and data protection is critical for consumers and alike. Preventing information leaks and safeguarding systems from misuse requires embedded systems and IoT devices to integrate advanced security features. Hardware and software isolation, in particular, is essential to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information in device memory.

Andes Technology has played a central role in enhancing RISC-V security standards, having chaired RISC-V International's IOPMP (IO Physical Memory Protection) task group and co-chaired the TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) task group. These efforts resulted in the IOPMP specification that provides the hardware isolation mechanisms needed to secure hardware, as well as a secure monitor and TEE to use this hardware to allow OS and applications to run protected from each other and malicious code.

ProvenRun's ProvenCore is the only OS certified at ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 7 (EAL7) - the highest recognized level of security assurance, achieved through rigorous testing, analysis, and formal methods. It is suitable for the high-risk, mission-critical environments, including critical infrastructure, financial systems, automotive, aerospace, and defense.

Through this partnership, Andes and ProvenRun bring to market a highly secure platform running ProvenRun's Common Criteria EAL7-certified TEE and OS on a system that integrates Andes IOPMP with Andes RISC-V processors.

“ProvenRun offers the most secure TEE and OS on the market today for ARM and now RISC-V architectures,” said Thierry Chesnais, ProvenRun CEO. “Andes leadership in RISC-V security task groups and broad portfolio of RISC-V IP, makes them a natural partner to deploy ProvenCore for highly secure environments.”

"Andes RISC-V IOPMP IPs bring unique and competitive security advantages to our customers using RISC-V processors," said Samuel Chiang, marketing director of Andes Technology. "Our partnership with ProvenRun allows us to deliver robust solutions for customers developing trusted execution environment products. We are excited to work with ProvenRun as they introduce the benefits of ProvenCore to the RISC-V community, enhancing the performance and resilience of security-focused RISC-V applications."

About Andes Technology

As a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International and a leader in commercial CPU IP, Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533 ; SIN: US03420C2089 ; ISIN: US03420C1099 ) is driving the global adoption of RISC-V. Andes' extensive RISC-V Processor IP portfolio spans from ultra-efficient 32-bit CPUs to high-performance 64-bit Out-of-Order multiprocessor coherent clusters.

With advanced vector processing, DSP capabilities, the powerful Andes Automated Custom Extension (ACE) framework, end-to-end AI hardware/software stack, ISO 26262 certification with full compliance, and a robust software ecosystem, Andes unlocks the full potential of RISC-V, empowering customers to accelerate innovation across AI, automotive, communications, consumer electronics, data centers, and mobile devices. Over 15 billion Andes-powered SoCs are driving innovations globally.

Discover more at and connect with Andes on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Bilibili and YouTube

About ProvenRun

ProvenRun provides the most secure foundation for smart connected devices at the chip, device, edge and cloud levels. With unparalleled experience in formal methods and security applications, ProvenRun's operating systems and trusted applications run on MCU/MPUs for both ARM and RISC-V, and resolve the challenges arising from the IoT revolution while dramatically improving the protection against remote cyberattacks. Carmakers and IoT device builders can attain best-in-class cybersecurity, develop and certify applications faster, get ahead of future regulatory requirements and dramatically reduce their lifecycle maintenance costs. For more information, please visit . Follow ProvenRun on LinkedIn .

