Octopus Expands Seamless Payment Experience Nationwide This December Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Octopus Cards Limited ("Octopus") is expanding its fast, simple, and secure payment experience for customers traveling in the Mainland.







Starting this December, customers can scan to pay at merchants accepting Weixin Pay QR code payment, using Octopus wallet, enabling customers to seamlessly top up in Hong Kong Dollars and pay like a local in Mainland China.



This initiative builds on Octopus' commitment to simplifying and cross-border commerce for Hong Kong residents: from the Octopus UnionPay card launched two years ago for worldwide QR payments to the Octopus-China T-Union card for public transport in more than 336 cities nationwide.



For visitors to Hong Kong, Octopus opened its network to allow QR payments from all the major digital wallets in China, accelerating the digitalisation of the taxi fleet, and making digital payments more readily available.



Octopus is committed to providing cross-border payment solutions for Hong Kong residents and Mainland travellers, enhancing convenience for both tourism and business travel. This new Weixin Pay QR code solutions significantly increases payment acceptance points in Mainland China, further enriching the travel experience for Octopus customers as they explore more regions across the country.



To encourage adoption of the new service, Octopus will waive foreign exchange transaction fees until 31 December 2024.









MENAFN18122024003551001712ID1109006212