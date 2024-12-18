“Dreams Connect The World” International Media Tour Concluded In Suqian

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUQIAN, China, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 12, 2024,“Dreams Connect the World” International Tour to Liquor Capital Suqian was held. Journalists and photographers joining the journey were captivated at the very beginning at Yanghe Distillery.

Entering the brewing of Yanghe's Dream of the Blue Manual Class, the journalists and photographers witnessed the production processes up close and tasted the flagship product of Yanghe. The Dream of the Blue Manual Class embodies Yanghe's pursuit of excellence while preserving the art of baijiu production, utilizing over 2,020 ancient dynasty cellars in its production. Yanghe's cellar cluster, which includes 70,000 cellars, was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the“Largest scale of baijiu cellars.”

“I was amazed again about this huge size of the site, and also to see the traditional way of making baijiu. The baijiu is sweet, and it's very soft, even though it has 70% alcohol,” said photographer Yolanda vom Hagen.

The secret to such a unique taste lies in innovation and a“Dream Team” of technicians. Generations of brewers, based on traditional techniques and the traditional favor of“sweet, mild, soft, clean and fragrant,” brewed mellow baijiu. Yanghe employs a special low-temperature process and micromolecule technology to ensure that its products are not only soft and palatable but also embody the essence of high-quality craftsmanship.

Located in Suqian, Yanghe benefits from the region's exceptional natural conditions, including“three rivers, two lakes, and one wetland.” The ecological environment, characterized by mild temperatures and abundant water resources, creates an ideal setting for brewing high-quality baijiu. Suqian, sitting on the latitude of 33 degrees north, is recognized as one of the“world's three major wetland wine-producing areas,” alongside Scotland's whisky region and France's Cognac region. With a long history in brewing and a commitment to innovation, Suqian is not just a city but a testament to the art of baijiu production.

“It's interesting to learn that Scotland is one of the prime regions of the world for producing alcohol together with Yanghe here in Suqian,” said Frank Hossack from Scotland.

