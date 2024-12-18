(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, 12 December 2024: During the 8th Kuwait Pediatric Neurology Congress, Dr. Asmaa Altawari, Head & Consultant of Pediatric Neurology Unit, Al Sabah Hospital, announced the first patient in Kuwait to receive the gene therapy, ushering in a new era for treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the country.



Following the recent introduction of the first approved disease-modifying therapy for Duchenne, this critical milestone is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the Kuwait Ministry of Health, AAW, and Roche Pharmaceuticals to bring advanced medical treatments to Kuwait.



Al Sabah Hospital Head and Consultant of Pediatric Neurology, Dr. Asma Altawari, said, “We are thrilled to witness this groundbreaking step forward in treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The successful administration of gene therapy to the first patient in Kuwait underscores our dedication to bringing innovative therapies to our healthcare system."



AAW CEO and Chairman, Mr. Faisal Al Mutawa said, “The successful use of Elevidys gene therapy marks a turning point in the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, offering new hope for patients with this debilitating disease. This medical milestone, made possible through our strong partnership with Roche Pharmaceuticals and the Kuwait Ministry of Health, underscores our commitment to providing the most innovative and effective therapies, ensuring the highest standard of care for those affected by DMD.”



Roche Country Manager Ahmed Tawfik stated, "This is a proud moment for all of us at Roche. The successful administration of gene therapy in Kuwait is a testament to our unwavering commitment to transforming patients' lives through science and innovation. We are honored to provide therapies that have the potential to bring substantial benefits to the Kuwaiti community."



The gene therapy is designed to address the underlying cause of DMD by targeting the expression of shortened dystrophin in skeletal, respiratory, and cardiac muscles. This innovative therapy is a one-time treatment administered through a single intravenous dose, representing a major milestone in the field of DMD treatment. It offers a convenient and effective solution for patients in Kuwait.





