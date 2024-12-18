Russia sanctions impact European carriers

(MENAFN) European have been suffering from extensive and higher trips to Asia because of the shutting of Russian boundaries due to Western sanctions on Russia, Politico Europe released on Tuesday.



Western nations shut their boundaries to Russian carriers due to the sanctions forced following the rising of the Ukraine war in 2022. As a result, Moscow excluded from ‘unfriendly nations’, imposing EU aircraft to redirect and causing in greater fuel usage as well as surged costs.



The shutting of Russian boundaries “has nothing to do with safety, nor with security,” Willie Walsh, executive general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) airline lobby noted, stating that the European carriers are “the victims of politics.”



The tit-for-tat sanctions have imposed many European carriers, such as Lufthansa, British Airways as well as Poland’s LOT, to interrupt some roads among Europe and Asia. At the same time, Chinese and other non-European airlines have been enhancing straight trips among both regions since the sanctions do not impact them, the report showed.



“It is a competitive disadvantage for the European carriers. That’s clear,” Berlin airport CEO Aletta von Massenbach informed the outlet.

MENAFN18122024000045016755ID1109005984