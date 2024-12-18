Stonum Automotive Announces New Car Service & Maintenance Coupons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stonum Automotive is thrilled to launch new auto repair coupons that help customers maintain their on a budget. Located in Longmont, CO, Stonum Automotive offers various essential services, including oil changes, brake repairs, and transmission services. These coupons are a fantastic opportunity for local customers to save money while ensuring their cars remain in excellent condition.



Regular maintenance is vital for extending the life of any vehicle. Stonum Automotive recognizes this and encourages customers to take advantage of these special offers. The service aims to promote regular servicing by providing easy access to discounts, which can help prevent costly repairs. Customers are invited to check back frequently, as the shop regularly updates its promotions, offering the best deals available.



The current coupons provide savings on essential vehicle maintenance services. With their new special offers, customers can enjoy 10% off labor, along with $20.00 off wheel alignments and $20.00 off fluid flushes. These discounts make it easier to ensure vehicles run smoothly and efficiently. The special offers expire on December 31, 2024.



This is not the first time automotive service has been praised for its exceptional customer service and offers. Connie C., a long-time customer, shared,“Stonum has been my automotive maintenance and repair shop for DECADES. I have never considered going elsewhere because they offer a rare combination of competence, integrity, and kindness that I cherish.”



Customers can find the offers on the Stonum Automotive website or visit the shop in person. The staff is always available to assist, answer questions, and guide customers through available promotions. This approach ensures customers feel supported and informed about their vehicle care options.



Since 2004, Stonum Automotive has proudly served the Longmont community as a full-service preventive maintenance and auto repair center. The shop offers comprehensive services, including general maintenance, under-car services, heating and cooling repairs, and electrical work. This diverse expertise allows customers to rely on Stonum for all their automotive needs while benefiting from valuable savings through the coupon program.



To celebrate the launch of these new coupons, Stonum Automotive invites customers to experience firsthand the difference that quality service and savings can make. Whether they need routine maintenance or more extensive repairs, Stonum Automotive is committed to providing exceptional care and support for every vehicle.



To learn more about Stornum Automotive, contact them .



About Stornum Automotive

Stonum Automotive has served the Longmont community since 2004, focusing on quality auto repair services and customer satisfaction. The experienced team is dedicated to ensuring that every vehicle is safe and well-maintained. The auto repair service is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stonum Automotive

Stonum Automotive

+1 303-485-9303

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.