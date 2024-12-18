Almana Hospital Al-Khobar Successfully Completes Complex 16-Hour Maxillofacial Surgery with Cutting-Edge Techniques

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) 17 December 2024, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia – The Almana Hospital in Al Khobar, a leading healthcare provider in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, has successfully preformed a high risk, complex maxillofacial surgery on an adolescent patient with a tumor on the right side of his lower jaw.



Waleed, a 12-year-old male patient, developed a locally aggressive tumor on the right side of his lower jaw, causing him to face considerable challenges with everyday activities, including eating and chewing. The tumor also affected the patient’s physical appearance, causing significant facial deformity which was beginning to impact his self-esteem.



The Head and Neck Oncology team at Almana Hospitals, led by Dr. Isam Satti, Chief Consultant in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, conducted comprehensive imaging, histopathological and laboratory tests, ultimately recommending a surgical solution to address Waleed’s case. The procedure involved resecting the tumor with safety margins using a custom-designed surgical cutting guide. To restore both functionality and appearance, the team also reconstructed the jaw with a free fibular osteocutaneous flap, an established method of the mandibular defect, and reinforced it by using a patient specific titanium reconstruction plate.

Given the complexity of the surgery, the procedure spanned 16 hours and achieved excellent results. The tumor was resected with precise safety margins, preserving surrounding structures. The team successfully harvested the fibular flap with a patent specific cutting guide and reconstructed both bone and soft tissue, restoring the jaw’s contour and function to optimal levels.

Dr. Isam Satti, Chief Consultant in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Almana Hospital in Al Khobar, elaborated on the success of the surgery, stating, “We are thrilled with the outcome of Waleed's surgery. Our team's combined expertise and application of cutting-edge techniques enabled us to achieve truly exceptional results.” Dr. Satti added, “The success of this surgery highlights the critical role of multidisciplinary collaboration and precision planning in complex reconstructive cases. Through meticulous pre-operative and intra-operative planning with 3D technology, and the dedication of our Head and Neck Oncology team at Almana Hospital in Al Khobar, we supported our patient in being tumor-free, restored his facial aesthetics and function, and we are proud to contribute to enhancing his quality of life and self-confidence. This is our fourth successful case of free tissue transfer to restore oral defects.”

The patient’s father expressed his gratitude and said, “"Alhamdulillah, it was a long and challenging operation, but thanks to the expertise and dedication of the maxillofacial team at Almana Hospitals, the procedure was a success. My son is now doing well, and I am deeply grateful to Dr. Satti and his entire team for their professionalism and care."

Mana Almana, CEO of Almana Group of Hospitals, said: “At Almana Hospitals, patient-centricity is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission has always been to combine our medical expertise with the latest advancements, ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of care. This achievement reflects not only our technical precision but also our commitment to full patient recovery and well-being.” Almana added, “The success of this procedure reaffirms Almana’s role as a leader in pioneering healthcare practices, as we continue to set new standards for transformative patient outcomes across the Kingdom.”

Almana Hospitals’ continuum of care extends beyond surgery, offering comprehensive post-operative support. This includes rehabilitation therapy with targeted exercises designed to strengthen the jaw, enhance range of motion, and alleviate pain. These services play a vital role in helping patients like Waleed regain functionality and enjoy an improved quality of life.

