Israeli Forces To Remain On Mt. Hermon Summit 'As Long As Necessary': Defence Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Dec 18 (IANS) Israeli Defence Israel Katz said that Israeli forces would remain on the Syrian summit of Mount Hermon for "as long as necessary."

During a visit to the area with Israeli Prime Minister and senior security officials for a situational assessment, Katz said on Tuesday, "We will stay here for as long as necessary," emphasising that the military presence at the strategically significant summit "strengthens security," Xinhua news agency reported.

"Mount Hermon's summit is Israel's eyes for identifying near and distant threats. From here, we can see Hezbollah positions in Lebanon to the right, and Damascus to the left," he said.

Following instructions issued last Thursday, Katz said the military must "swiftly" complete its deployment in the area, including "fortifications, defensive measures, and improving soldiers' conditions to prepare for a prolonged stay."

Mount Hermon, located in the Golan Heights, was partially captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in 1981, a move not recognised internationally.

The mountain spans Syria, Lebanon, and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Its highest peak, at 2,814 metres, lies in Syria, while the southern slopes and lower summit are located in the Israeli-occupied area.

On December 8, Israeli forces seized the buffer zone, a demilitarised area in the Golan Heights monitored by a United Nations force since the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, and also seized a Syrian army outpost at the summit of Mount Hermon. The move drew international condemnation.