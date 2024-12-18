Hamas Claims Deadly Attacks Targeting Israeli Soldiers In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 18 (NNN-WAFA) – The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, said yesterday, its fighters detonated a house booby-trapped with explosives, targeting Israeli soldiers, and engaged in clashes with another Israeli unit in two separate incidents in northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp.

In a statement, the brigades said, the explosion targeted 11 Israeli soldiers, resulting in deaths and injuries, in the centre of Jabalia.

In a separate incident west of Jabalia, the brigades said, its fighters killed three Israeli at close range, during clashes with an infantry unit. Helicopters were later seen evacuating casualties, the statement added.

The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the incidents.

The health authorities in Gaza said yesterday, the death toll from Israeli strikes has climbed to 45,059.– NNN-WAFA

