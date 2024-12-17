Audfly Technology To Showcase Revolutionary Directional Sound Solutions At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Audfly's Focusound Screen® in action: Clear, focused sound emitted from an all-in-one PC, delivering a personalized experience exclusively to the user in front of the screen-no external speakers or headphones required.

Innovating the Future of Personal Audio for Smart Devices, Enhancing Daily Life and Productivity

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Audfly Technology, a global leader in directional sound innovation, will unveil its latest advancements at CES 2025, highlighting the next generation of its directional sound technology. The company's directional solutions are set to redefine how audio is experienced in smart devices, offering an immersive, focused, and private audio experience for users across various settings.At CES 2025, Audfly will present its next-generation Focusound Screen ®, the latest evolution of its directional sound technology. This new version of Focusound Screen® further enhances the ability to emit clear, private, and focused sound directly from the screens of devices such as laptops, monitors, and all-in-one PCs. The technology's integration into consumer electronics promises a more personalized listening experience without the need for external speakers or headphones, addressing the increasing demand for clear audio in both work and leisure environments.Innovative Directional Sound TechnologyAudfly's directional sound technology works by focusing sound waves in a narrow beam, ensuring that audio reaches only the intended listener or designated area. Unlike traditional speakers that radiate sound in all directions, this technology delivers a highly targeted audio experience, offering clearer, more immersive sound while minimizing disruptions to those nearby. This breakthrough has far-reaching applications in consumer electronics, digital signage, kiosks, and other public spaces, where reducing noise interference and enhancing user experience are key.Transforming the Smart Device ExperienceWith the growing trend of remote work and increasingly personalized media consumption, Audfly's directional sound technology is positioned to enhance how users engage with audio in smart devices. Whether working from home, participating in virtual meetings, or enjoying entertainment, the ability to direct sound to a specific location enhances both productivity and leisure. At CES 2025, Audfly will demonstrate how its technology enables more efficient and immersive audio experiences for a wide range of use cases.Key highlights of Audfly's CES 2025 showcase will include:Remote Work and Virtual Meetings: Delivering clear, high-quality sound directly to the user, improving communication in virtual meetings and remote work setups.Gaming and Entertainment: Providing an immersive audio experience in gaming and media consumption without disturbing others in shared spaces.Commercial Applications: Revolutionizing customer interactions in kiosks and digital signage with highly targeted and customizable audio solutions.Shaping the Future of Audio TechnologyAudfly continues to lead the way in directional sound, pushing the boundaries of audio technology to provide users with immersive and personalized experiences. At CES 2025, the company will showcase how its innovations are reshaping the future of audio, from enhancing individual experiences in smart devices to transforming the way businesses engage with customers in commercial environments.About Audfly TechnologyFounded in 2015, Audfly Technology is a global leader in directional sound innovation. The company specializes in developing directional audio solutions that improve the way users experience sound across various contexts. Audfly's mission is to create next-generation audio experiences that enhance productivity, creativity, and entertainment for users worldwide.For more information about Audfly Technology and its directional sound solutions, visit

