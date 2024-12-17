Cln Skin Care Welcomes Caitriona Ryan, MD, FRCPI, FAAD To Its Medical Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Caitriona Ryan, MD, FRCPI, FAAD

- Professor RyanDALLAS, ID, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CLn Skin Care , a leader in gentle, dermatologist-developed cleansers for sensitive and compromised skin , is proud to announce the appointment of Caitriona Ryan, MD, FRCPI, FAAD to its esteemed Medical Advisory Board. Professor Ryan's unparalleled expertise in medical and cosmetic dermatology strengthens CLn Skin Care's mission to deliver effective, science-backed solutions for various dermatologic conditions .Professor Ryan is a Consultant Dermatologist at the Institute of Dermatologists and Blackrock Clinic in Ireland and serves as a Clinical Professor at University College Dublin. A co-founder of the Institute of Dermatologists, she graduated first in her class with a first-class honors medical degree from University College Dublin. She completed her dermatology residency and research fellowship at the prestigious Baylor Dermatology Residency Program in Dallas, Texas, where she later served as Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology for Texas A+M Health Science Center and Vice Chair of the Department of Dermatology at Baylor University Medical Center.An internationally recognized expert in psoriasis and inflammatory skin conditions, Professor Ryan has published over 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals, including landmark publications in JAMA and The Lancet. She was the lead author of the 2013 feasibility study on CLn BodyWash in pediatric atopic dermatitis patients, published in Pediatric Dermatology. Her extensive research and clinical trials in psoriasis and eczema have earned her accolades as a pioneer in advancing dermatologic care.“I am delighted to join the medical advisory board for CLn Skin Care, a company whose products have had a significant impact on my clinical practice,” said Professor Ryan.“As the primary author of the 2013 feasibility study on CLn BodyWash in pediatric atopic dermatitis patients, I have seen firsthand how beneficial this innovative product can be. Over the years, I've recommended CLn BodyWash as a cleanser not only for eczema but also for patients prone to folliculitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and acne, observing excellent efficacy and tolerance. I look forward to collaborating with the CLn team to further explore and expand the possibilities for these and other dermatologic cleansing needs.”Professor Ryan's clinical expertise includes treating a wide range of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, acne, and skin cancer, alongside advanced cosmetic procedures like anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, and laser treatments. Her passion for medical education and her leadership roles with organizations such as the International Psoriasis Council underscore her dedication to advancing the field of dermatology.By welcoming Professor Ryan to its Medical Advisory Board, CLn Skin Care reaffirms its commitment to collaborating with leading dermatologists to provide innovative, clinically proven solutions that improve skin health.To learn more about Professor Caitriona Ryan, visit her website at or follow her on Instagram at @caitrionaryandermatology.To learn more about CLn visit pages/about-us .For additional information about CLn Skin Care and its range of products, visit .

