Air Travel In Panama Is On The Rise According To The National Institute Of Statistics And Census (INEC)

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In 2023, Tocumen International Airport recorded a 6.2% increase in flights, from 127,514 in 2022 to a total of 135,404 flights in 2023; in terms of passenger transport, INEC counted a total of 11.0 million, of which 2.2 million were embarked, 2.1 million disembarked and 6.6 million were in direct transit, with an increase of 12.5%, and whose main connections were to North America, with 1.7 million passengers; Central America, with 669,252 passengers; South America, with 3.1 million; West Indies, with 868,034 and Europe, with 245,149 passengers.





By November 2024, Tocumen International Airport, the country's main air terminal, registered 17.5 million passengers between January and November, representing an 8% growth compared to the same period of the previous year, with 1,354,528 additional travelers. This is the best year-on-year record in the airport's history, which consolidates its strategic position as one of the main connection points in Latin America, the terminal highlighted, December 16, 2024, in a press release.





In November 2024, Tocumen registered 1,612,725 passengers who transited through Tocumen Terminals 1 and 2. 71% of travelers used the airport as a connection point to 86 international destinations, including major cities in the Caribbean, Central America, South America, North America and Europe. The economic and tourist impact of this passenger flow is also significant: 2,444,772 people disembarked at the airport until November, which represents an increase of 9% (210,428 more passengers) compared to the same period in 2023. In the same period, 2,291,869 travelers boarded at Tocumen, reflecting a growth of 12% compared to last year.





Every day, 54,000 people move between Terminals 1 and 2 of the airport, reaffirming its role as a key driver of regional and global connectivity. Marcos A. Gelabert Airport, located in Albrook, showed an increase in its operations of 2.8% in 2023 compared to 2022; in addition, domestic cargo transport increased by 34.9%, and domestic passenger transport increased by 17.0%. The main destination of airport passengers in Albrook, travelled to the provinces of Bocas del Toro, Chiriquí, Herrera and Los Santos