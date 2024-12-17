Farnek Receives Major Health & Safety Award From Expo City Dubai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek , was honoured recently at the 'Better Together Awards', receiving the headline award for its exceptional and safety initiatives.

Ryan Mitchell, Farnek's Head of Quality, Health, Safety, Excellence, and Wellbeing (QHSEW) at the Expo City Better Together Awards 2024

Organised by Expo City Dubai, the awards celebrate outstanding individual and collective achievements in health and safety (H&S) and worker welfare (WW), recognising its contractors and members of its own workforce, who contribute to a safer and healthier environment at Expo City Dubai.

Farnek was presented with the headline honour the 'Better Together Award' which is given to an organisation with the best initiative to foster collaboration and partnership with Expo City Dubai, showcasing practical application and tangible results, during 2024.

"This award recognises Farnek's longstanding commitment, dedication and consistency, advancing the company's H&S and WW strategy, which aligns closely with Expo City Dubai's core values of care, integrity and excellence," said Ryan Mitchell, Farnek's Head of Quality, Health, Safety, Excellence and Wellbeing (QHSEW) .

Mitchell led the HSE teams at Expo City, implementing SAFETEK, a digital safety management tool, which significantly improved the quality and efficiency of HSE reporting. He achieved a 21% reduction in safety incidents and a 38% increase in reporting observations, contributing to a safer environment for tenants and visitors.

Mary Grace Besabella, Farnek's Worker Welfare Officer, was also recognised at the awards ceremony. She received the Worker Welfare Impact Award for her outstanding contribution to worker welfare at Expo City Dubai, by enhancing accommodation, transportation and employment standards.

Besabella consistently addressed the needs and requirements of all staff members, supporting a safe, affable and healthy workplace. She also planned social engagement programs, sports activities, medicals and promoted health campaigns and coordinated the Expo City's Town Hall meeting to kick-off the reorganisation of the operational structure, ensuring a collaborative team spirit between both the client and the contractors' teams.

For more information, log on to .

About Farnek

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 9,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.