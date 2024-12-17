David S. Brown Enterprises Celebrates The Opening Of Totally Toys At Valley Village Shopping Center In Owings Mills

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

David S. Brown Enterprises, a full-service company headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, is excited to announce the official opening of Totally Toys at the Valley Village Shopping Center . The 2,269-square-foot specialty toy store, located at 9131 Reisterstown Road , is now open and welcoming customers with a unique shopping experience designed to inspire creativity, learning, and fun.

Valley Village is located at 9101-9199 Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills MD. Strategically situated just one mile north of I-695 at McDonogh Road, this mixed-use development commands attention with its extensive frontage on the bustling Reisterstown Road corridor.

Totally Toys brings a vibrant addition to Valley Village Shopping Center, a dynamic retail destination known for its exceptional mix of stores, restaurants, and services. The store's wide selection of toys, games and puzzles caters to children of all ages, parents, gift-givers, and toy fanatics alike.

Chair of the Baltimore County Council, Israel "Izzy" Patoka, commented "It's so exciting to have a store like Totally Toys open its doors in Baltimore County.

Now you won't have to travel any further than Owings Mills to purchase toys and crafts that stimulate the imagination. Even better, Totally Toys offers brands that are sustainable, inclusive, and community minded."

"We are thrilled to welcome Totally Toys to the Valley Village Shopping Center," said Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing of David S. Brown Enterprises. "Their focus on creativity and engagement adds incredible value to the shopping center and provides a much-needed destination for families in the Owings Mills and surrounding communities. This opening reinforces our commitment to local, small business owners offering a vibrant, diverse tenant mix that enriches the shopping experience for everyone."

"We are so excited to officially open our doors at Valley Village Shopping Center," said David Simon, Co-Owner, of Totally Toys. "The community has already welcomed us with open arms, and we're proud to offer a store filled with toys that spark imagination, encourage learning, and bring joy to children and families. We're committed to creating a space where everyone can find something special."

The store is now open Tuesday through Sunday. Customers are invited to explore its carefully curated offerings. With its emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer engagement, Totally Toys is already becoming a favorite destination for families in Owings Mills.

About Totally Toys

Totally Toys is a locally owned specialty toy store dedicated to bringing joy, creativity, and learning to children and families. Offering a diverse range of high-quality toys, games and puzzles. Totally Toys creates a shopping experience that inspires imagination and play. Their mission is to provide families with toys that encourage fun, social connection, and educational growth, making them a trusted destination for children and gift-givers alike. Learn more about Totally Toys here .

About Valley Village Shopping Center

Valley Village Shopping Center, conveniently located on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills, offers a dynamic mix of retail, dining, and service options. With ample parking and easy access, the center is a vibrant community destination for shopping, entertainment, and more. Learn more about Valley Village Shopping Center here .

About David S. Brown Enterprises

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit or connect on LinkedIn.

