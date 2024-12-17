AEX Convention Services Welcomes Chris Revelle As Account Management Director To Elevate Client Experiences And Strengthen Sales Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEX Services, a nationally recognized General Services Contractor (GSC) in the events industry, proudly announces the addition of Chris Revelle as Account Management Director. With over 14 years of success in the trade show and events industry, Revelle brings a wealth of creativity, expertise, and passion for delivering extraordinary event experiences while contributing to the strategic growth and development of AEX's expanding sales team.

AEX Convention Services Welcomes Chris Revelle

Continue Reading

Revelle's career journey spans renowned organizations such as The Walt Disney Company, Universal Resorts, and Hilton, where he honed his skills in event planning, production, and execution. His track record of creating memorable, transformative events aligns perfectly with AEX's mission to craft immersive SpaceScapesTM – thoughtfully engineered environments that integrate physical layouts, atmospheric design, and experiential components to captivate and connect audiences.

As AEX continues to build a world-class sales organization, Revelle's leadership will help strengthen the company's client engagement strategies and enhance team collaboration across the growing sales division. His appointment reflects AEX's commitment to recruiting top-tier talent that aligns with its vision of elevating service standards and delivering unmatched client experiences.

"Chris's deep industry knowledge, creative vision, and proven ability to foster meaningful client relationships make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Kristin Christensen, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AEX. "Not only will he play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to redefine event production, but his expertise and collaborative spirit will also contribute significantly to the continued development of our sales team. Chris is helping us set the foundation for a new era of growth and excellence."

"I am thrilled to join AEX during this exciting period of transformation and growth," said Revelle. "AEX's focus on SpaceScapesTM represents a bold evolution in event production, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to help our clients create unforgettable environments that leave lasting impressions. Additionally, I am excited to collaborate with a talented and passionate team as we work to expand AEX's reach and reputation as a trusted leader in the events industry."

Based in South Carolina, Revelle will collaborate closely with AEX's design and production teams, leveraging his unique background to enhance the company's reputation for delivering exceptional event environments while mentoring and supporting the next generation of AEX sales leaders.

About AEX Convention Services

AEX Convention Services has been a trusted leader in general service contracting for over half a century. Established as a family-owned business in the heart of New York City, AEX set a new standard of excellence at the iconic New York Coliseum. Guided by its core values of personalized care, uncompromising quality, and a team-first approach, AEX has grown from its East Coast origins to serve clients nationwide.

Today, AEX blends its storied history with a bold vision for the future. Upholding its "Personal Advantage" ethos, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and crafting immersive SpaceScapesTM - environments that transform ordinary event spaces into unforgettable experiences. By integrating innovative design, atmospheric elements, and experiential components, AEX stands apart as a partner that elevates events while building lasting relationships.

Learn more at aexservices and follow us at AEX Convention Services .

SOURCE AEX Convention Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED