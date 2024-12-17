BRAIN.ONE Brain Fitness Platform Announces Strategic Partnership With Acclaimed Thought Leader Tim Storey And Global Recovery Advocate Darren Prince

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ASPEN, Colo., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAIN , a groundbreaking personalized brain platform, is pleased to announce a partnership with renowned thought leader Tim Storey and the esteemed sports and celebrity agent Darren Prince, CEO of Prince Marketing Group. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in BRAIN's mission to impact a billion individuals by promoting brain and body microhabits and protocols, thereby enhancing overall well-being and unlocking human potential.

BRAIN empowers individuals to optimize their healthspan through AI-driven microhabits and personalized protocols tailored to each user's unique health profile. By integrating advanced data insights, the platform bridges the gap between science, technology, and individual healthspan.

BRAIN: Personalized Brain Fitness Platform

BRAIN is the personalized health optimization platform that integrates brain and body health data to deliver actionable, science-backed protocols. Leveraging wearable technology, biomarker feedback, and advanced AI, BRAIN empowers users to enhance their healthspan and unlock their full potential through tailored microhabits, including movement, nutrition, and mental health practices.



About Darren Prince

Darren Prince, author of the international bestselling memoir Aiming High, is a celebrated sports and celebrity agent and a global advocate for addiction recovery and mental health. Through his agency, Prince Marketing Group, founded in 1994, Darren represents some of the world's most iconic names, including Magic Johnson, Hulk Hogan, Chevy Chase, Carmen Electra, David Goggins, and many others.

Beyond his professional accolades, Darren's journey through addiction and recovery fuels his passion for helping others overcome their struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues. With over sixteen years of sobriety, Darren is a sought-after keynote speaker, delivering over two hundred keynotes to schools, corporations, and charity events since 2018. His mission is to inspire all age groups, especially the younger generation, to not go down the path he did and to educate the masses on working through traumas and behavioral patterns to become the best version of themselves. His 501C3 nonprofit, Aiming High Foundation, directs 100% of its proceeds toward providing treatment for individuals battling addiction and mental health issues.

About Tim Storey

Tim Storey is an internationally renowned author, speaker, and life strategist who has enhanced the lives of millions. Known for his ability to turn setbacks into comebacks, Tim has worked with individuals from all walks of life from top A-list celebrities, dozens of Fortune 500 companies and some of the top brands in the world in over 80 countries.

Through his Miracle Mentality philosophy, Tim helps people visualize and realize the best version of themselves. Tim's humanitarian efforts span global initiatives, including refugee aid, youth mentorship, and prison rehabilitation programs. With a series of bestselling books and widespread media appearances, Tim continues to inspire individuals and communities worldwide.

A Shared Vision

This partnership aligns BRAIN with Darren Prince's and Tim Storey's missions to transform lives through health, recovery, and mental resilience. The team will bring innovative solutions to address addiction recovery, mental health, and brain fitness.

"Partnering with Darren Prince and Tim Storey elevates BRAIN's ability to empower individuals in their journey toward brain fitness, biological optimization, and recovery," said Thoryn Stephens, Founder and CEO of BRAIN. "Their personal experiences, global influence, and collective media relationships complement and bring awareness to our global mission to provide life-changing tools and protocols for brain, body, and beauty health."

Looking Ahead

Through this collaboration, BRAIN aims to broaden its impact, developing protocols and resources that bridge the gap between technology, health, and human potential.

