South Korea's DK Wins 2024 PMGC South Asian Teams Gear Up For A Stronger 2025

South Korea's DK Dominates 2024 PMGC, South Asia Gears Up for a Fierce Comeback in 2025

Overall Leaderboard from the final week of the 2024 MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC)

BANGLADESH, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) concluded with South Korea's DK securing the championship title, showcasing their unparalleled skill and teamwork. While no Bangladeshi teams participated this year, South Asia was well-represented by Pakistan's AS i8 and Nepal's DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports, reflecting the region's growing presence on the global esports stage.Pakistan's AS i8 progressed to the Survival Stage, demonstrating resilience and adaptability against some of the world's best teams. Meanwhile, Nepal's DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports, despite exiting in the League Stage, showcased grit and strategic gameplay, inspiring not just their nations but the entire South Asian esports community. Their journeys underscore the rising standards of competition in the region.Esports in South Asia is evolving rapidly, with nations like Nepal, Pakistan, and India making their mark on the global esports map. With immense untapped talent and increasing investments in gaming infrastructure, Bangladesh is poised to join its regional counterparts on the global esports stage. With growing exposure to international standards, South Asia is poised to emerge as a global hub for esports talent and excellence.The 2024 PMGC emphasized the value of preparation, strategy, and support systems-lessons that will propel South Asian teams forward. South Asia's esports journey is just beginning, and it won't be long before a champion emerges from this thriving community.Fans can stay updated on the latest action from South Asia's PUBG MOBILE teams by following PUBG MOBILE Esports South Asia's official Facebook and YouTube channels.The PUBG MOBILE Global Championship will return in Winter 2025, bringing together the world's best teams once again. South Asian fans can look forward to seeing their teams rise stronger and more determined, with the region's talent continuing to make its mark on the global esports stage.ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook (@PUBGMOBILE), Instagram (@pubgmobile), X (@pubgmobile) and YouTube (@pubgmobile).PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store ( ) and Google Play ( ).

