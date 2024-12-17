South Africa's Ambassador Congratulates Government And People Of Qatar On QND

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: HE Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the State of Qatar, Ghulam Hussein Asmal, emphasized that HE President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the and people of South Africa avail themselves of this opportunity to extend assurances of their highest consideration to HH the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, as well as the government and people of Qatar on the occasion of the Qatar National Day (QND).

In celebration of QND, HE the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa underlined to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that this occasion embodies the essence of the prolific Arab and Islamic legacy of Qatar, emphasizing that the event is a vivid reminder of the significant evolution that Qatar has experienced, from its initial stages to its present flourishing.

His Excellency hailed the vision and courage of the founding fathers whose steadfast commitment has crafted a more luminous future through their leadership and endeavor to create an environment that enables all citizens and residents to enjoy a life full of comfort and opportunities, as manifested in the spirit, solidarity, and hospitality of the people of Qatar.

HE the Ambassador praised the substantial advancements Qatar has attained in diverse sectors, including education, sciences, energy and diplomacy, underlining that they underscore Qatar's steadfast commitment to national development and international engagement.

His Excellency added that the State of Qatar allocated massive resources for education to establish world-class institutions and foster innovative research initiatives with the objective of imbuing leaders of the next generation with essential knowledge and skills to succeed in a rapidly evolving world, noting the contributions of teachers and academics from South Africa have played a vital role in enriching the educational scene in Qatar, where a broad range of perspectives and expertise have been brought to enhance learning experience for students.

In addition, His Excellency noted the rapid evolution in energy sector in the State of Qatar which has been focusing on sustainable practices and investing in renewable energy initiatives, in addition to coordinating its objectives with global initiatives to combat climate change, as clearly demonstrated in the commitment to sustainability in numerous projects and partnerships aiming to reduce carbon footprint and fostering clean energy solutions.

He lauded the superb engagement of South Africa's firms in this dynamic environment in Qatar.

Such relationship transcends economic cooperation to underscore enduring commitment to mutual support, respect and understanding through diverse forging trade deals, cultural exchanges and diplomatic initiatives that manifestly embody the spirit of solidarity and collaboration the two nations share in interoperable way to navigate the perturbations on the global stage, in addition to emphasizing the importance of cooperation and shared values in achieving growth and sustainable development.

In his closing remarks, HE the Ambassador affirmed that since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between South Africa and Qatar in 1994, the two nations have succeeded in forging a partnership based on mutual respect and cooperation, as well as a growing friendship on cultural and sociopolitical fronts.

His Excellency explained that South Africa views Qatar not merely as a key partner, but as an honest ally, with both nations sharing a commitment to a just and prosperous international rules-based order and supporting each other in times of prosperity and adversity.