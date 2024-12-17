Olivia Rodrigo Rocks The Bold New L'absolu Rouge Drama Matte

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lancôme's iconic matte

lipstick , reinvented

in nine exhilarating new shades

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Experience the rush of euphoria as Lancôme introduces a new dramatic chapter of L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte with ten new exhilarating shades in an upgraded formula for intense care.

To embody this color-forward, dramatic era, new Lancôme Global Brand Ambassador Olivia Rodrigo brings her characteristic confidence and fearless vibe to an iconic Drama Matte campaign. Posing for her first Lancôme campaign, she frames her look as unapologetic as she expresses herself in the most dramatic way. Olivia shines in shades 399 Haute en Pink and 430 Plum Addiction.

Olivia Rodrigo

Don't just feel it; wear it. L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte celebrates color and drama.

New Shades

205 Nude Frisson





206 Ecstatic Caramel





208 Exhilirating Brown





217 Nude Shot



222 Nude Frenergie







318 Rose Énergie

321 Rosemania

338 Espresso Rush

399 Haut en Pink

430 Plum Addiction

New Formula

82 Rouge Pigalle



158 Red is Drama





196 French Touch



221 Dramatised Nude



230 Unleash the Drama

251 So Dramatic

271 Dramatically Me

274 French Tea

292 Overdramatic

Dramaphoria colors that defy the limits of matte with intense care

All the drama, all the care; feel the thrill of next-generation comfort as the highly-pigmented, long-wear matte formula you know and love gets upgraded with even more lip-caring ingredients.



Light-diffusing powdery pigments: Deliver a sensational cream-to-powder texture that glides on ultra-smooth and delivers a long-wearing matte finish for lasting drama.

New soothing ceramides: The iconic formula is now infused with ceramides for even more comfort and protection against dehydration by reinforcing the lip barrier. Grand Rose ExtractsTM: As the star ingredient of L'Absolu Rouge since 2021, Lancôme's proprietary Grand Rose ExtractsTM contain a blend of active molecules from the heart of roses with a unique molecular signature.

A color sensation that starts with a "click"

The iconic jewel case gets even more luxurious with an extreme matte design that combines the classic L'Absolu Rouge codes of luxury with a sense of modernity. Eternally desirable, it comes with the iconic Lancôme rose seal embossed in gold on the top. Release the cap and feel the drama as you hear that "click."

Inside the drama continues with L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte's sculpted petal bullet.

About Olivia Rodrigo

After shattering records with her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album SOUR – the fastest album in history to have all of its songs certified RIAA Platinum or higher – 3x GRAMMY®

Award winning singer -songwriter Olivia Rodrigo made a monumental return with her sophomore album GUTS, revealing newly heightened sophistication as a vocalist and lyricist.

Produced by and co-written with Daniel Nigro (her main creative partner on SOUR), each song intensifies the emotional honesty that's always imbued her work, leading The New York Times to hail her as "a songwriter of rather astonishing purity."

Praised as an "instant classic" by Rolling Stone, GUTS

debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, coinciding with lead single "vampire" returning to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Rodrigo's No. 1 ranking on the Artist 100, thereby giving her a chart triple. Rodrigo is the first female artist in nearly a decade to debut her first two albums atop the Billboard 200 and the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at No. 1 ("vampire" and SOUR's "drivers license" and "good 4 u").

GUTS'

remaining 11 tracks charted in the top 40 of the Hot 100. GUTS topped the album charts in over 13 countries, including the UK.

The album, which

appeared on more than 30 Best of 2023 lists, including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR and Pitchfork, received GRAMMY® nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album while "vampire" received three nods and "ballad of a homeschooled girl" was nominated for Best Rock Song.

Before the year ended, Rodrigo achieved another career milestone with the release of her first contribution to a film soundtrack: "Can't Catch Me Now" from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By).

The song won a 2023 Hollywood Music In Media Award for SciFi/Fantasy Film, a 2024 SCL Award for "Outstanding Original Song For A Dramatic Or Documentary Visual Media Production" and was shortlisted for the 2024 Oscars.

In February 2024, Rodrigo returned to the road with a massive, sold-out 95-date arena tour across North America, Europe, UK, Asia, and Australia playing renowned venues such as Madison Square Garden (where she wrapped up the first North American leg with four-sold out shows), The O2 in London, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Paris' Accor Arena, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, and Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. Rolling Stone said,

"Rodrigo cemented her position in pop culture as a generation-defining artist. As a rockstar." Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour

concert special, winner of 2024 Hollywood Music In Media Award for Live Concert For Visual Media, is now streaming on Netflix.



Shortly after the tour launched, Olivia released GUTS (spilled)

– the deluxe edition of her sophomore album, which contains five additional songs, including "obsessed," a highlight of her live show and a brand-new song "so american," recorded following the release of GUTS.

