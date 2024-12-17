Questex’S Hotel Management Recognizes Excellence In Hospitality Leadership With 2025 “Forty Over 40” Award Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Hotel Management today announces the distinguished recipients of its 2025“Forty over 40” awards, celebrating exceptional leaders aged 40 and above who exemplify dedication, innovation and influence within the hospitality industry.
As part of its commitment to honoring excellence, Hotel Management invited industry-wide nominations to spotlight hospitality professionals whose expertise and passion are shaping the future of the sector.
From an overwhelming number of entries, 40 outstanding individuals were selected by Hotel Management's senior editorial team for their remarkable contributions and enduring impact on the hospitality landscape.
The award winners are:
Glenn Alba, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, TMGOC Ventures
Ana Almada, Chief Executive Officer, DKN Hotels
Shoham Amin, Founder and Managing Partner, Excel Group
Mauri Berry, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Strategy, Remington Hospitality
John R. Bersch, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, FCL Management
Dhaval Brahmbhatt, Principal, Hotel Operations & Asset Management, Prominence Hospitality Group
Melanie Calcagno, Vice President of Sales, Jacaruso Enterprises
Katie Cooper, Director of Training and Development, Raines Co.
Shana Craven, Owner/Vice President of Operations, Kinseth Hospitality Companies
David Darling, Owner, The Darling Group
Carol Davies, Sr. VP of Commercial Strategy, Driftwood Hospitality Management
Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group
Daniel del Olmo, President, Sage Hospitality Group
Tiffany DiPasquale, District Executive Director of Sales, Hotel Drover, Exchange Hotels Management
Tara Ditt Betz, Vice President Hotel Operations, The Wankawala Organization
Penny Duelk, Director, Assurance & Marketing Program, hihotels by Hospitality International
Caroline Dyal, Senior Vice President, Operations, Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Kristin Ferguson, Divisional Vice President Sales, Aimbridge Select Aimbridge Hospitality
Timothy Foley, Chief Operating Officer , Superhost Hospitality
Hiren Govind, COO, Qube Hotel Group
Rafael Ibarcena, Corporate Sustainability Manager, McKibbon Hospitality
Shozib Khan, VP of Hotel Performance and Analytics, SPIRE Hospitality
Lori Kiel, SVP of Revenue Management, Pyramid Global
Gina Kilchenman, Senior Vice President of Sales, Highgate Hotels
Jodie Kuchta, Senior Regional Director of Sales, OTO Development
Derrick LaRosa, Director, Kasa Living, Inc.
Dwayne Marshall, Chief Development Officer, Americas, Valor Hospitality Partners
Jim Myers, Executive Vice President Operations, Hay Creek Hotels & Resorts
Andre Norman, Director of Operations, Aimbridge Hospitality
Joseph Palminteri, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage, EOS Hospitality
Dipal Patel, Principal, Shyana Hospitality Management
Bryan Postema, Chief Operating Officer, Driftwood Hospitality Management
Danielle Schneider, CEO/Managing Partner, Sincere Hospitality
Keith Shopnick, Senior Vice President of Operations, Highgate Hotels
Bobby Smith, Senior Director, Loyalty Strategy Choice Hotels International
Dan Toman, Director of Training, Regency Hotel Management
Michelle Ward, Manager of Training, RRI West/CL West Management – Red Roof
DeShaun Wise Porter, VP Strategic Pathways & Recognition, Hilton
Katherine Wojcik, Director, Programs and Partnerships, IHG Hotels + Resorts
David Zaltzman, Vice President Operations and Development, Dhalla Group of companies
“Celebrating the over-40 professionals in hospitality means honoring years and often decades of dedication, adaptability and a passion for service,” said Esther Hertzfeld, Senior Editor of Hotel Management.“These individuals exemplify creativity and resilience, continuously setting new standards and inspiring the next generation. Their contributions remind us that excellence in hospitality is both an art and a commitment, refined and enriched with experience.”
The 2025 honorees are featured in the January issue of Hotel Management. For additional insights on the winners, visit .
About Hotel Management, a Division of Questex Hospitality Group
Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up-to-date on breaking news in global and local investment, development, technology, operations, food & beverage and design.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Esther Hertzfeld
Senior Editor
212-400-6230
...
MENAFN17122024004107003653ID1109002881