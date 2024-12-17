Questex’S Hotel Management Recognizes Excellence In Hospitality Leadership With 2025 “Forty Over 40” Award Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Hotel Management today announces the distinguished recipients of its 2025“Forty over 40” awards, celebrating exceptional leaders aged 40 and above who exemplify dedication, innovation and influence within the hospitality industry.

As part of its commitment to honoring excellence, Hotel Management invited industry-wide nominations to spotlight hospitality professionals whose expertise and passion are shaping the future of the sector.

From an overwhelming number of entries, 40 outstanding individuals were selected by Hotel Management's senior editorial team for their remarkable contributions and enduring impact on the hospitality landscape.

The award winners are:

Glenn Alba, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, TMGOC VenturesAna Almada, Chief Executive Officer, DKN HotelsShoham Amin, Founder and Managing Partner, Excel GroupMauri Berry, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Strategy, Remington HospitalityJohn R. Bersch, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, FCL ManagementDhaval Brahmbhatt, Principal, Hotel Operations & Asset Management, Prominence Hospitality GroupMelanie Calcagno, Vice President of Sales, Jacaruso EnterprisesKatie Cooper, Director of Training and Development, Raines Co.Shana Craven, Owner/Vice President of Operations, Kinseth Hospitality CompaniesDavid Darling, Owner, The Darling GroupCarol Davies, Sr. VP of Commercial Strategy, Driftwood Hospitality ManagementEric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel GroupDaniel del Olmo, President, Sage Hospitality GroupTiffany DiPasquale, District Executive Director of Sales, Hotel Drover, Exchange Hotels ManagementTara Ditt Betz, Vice President Hotel Operations, The Wankawala OrganizationPenny Duelk, Director, Assurance & Marketing Program, hihotels by Hospitality InternationalCaroline Dyal, Senior Vice President, Operations, Crescent Hotels & ResortsKristin Ferguson, Divisional Vice President Sales, Aimbridge Select Aimbridge HospitalityTimothy Foley, Chief Operating Officer , Superhost HospitalityHiren Govind, COO, Qube Hotel GroupRafael Ibarcena, Corporate Sustainability Manager, McKibbon HospitalityShozib Khan, VP of Hotel Performance and Analytics, SPIRE HospitalityLori Kiel, SVP of Revenue Management, Pyramid GlobalGina Kilchenman, Senior Vice President of Sales, Highgate HotelsJodie Kuchta, Senior Regional Director of Sales, OTO DevelopmentDerrick LaRosa, Director, Kasa Living, Inc.Dwayne Marshall, Chief Development Officer, Americas, Valor Hospitality PartnersJim Myers, Executive Vice President Operations, Hay Creek Hotels & ResortsAndre Norman, Director of Operations, Aimbridge HospitalityJoseph Palminteri, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage, EOS HospitalityDipal Patel, Principal, Shyana Hospitality ManagementBryan Postema, Chief Operating Officer, Driftwood Hospitality ManagementDanielle Schneider, CEO/Managing Partner, Sincere HospitalityKeith Shopnick, Senior Vice President of Operations, Highgate HotelsBobby Smith, Senior Director, Loyalty Strategy Choice Hotels InternationalDan Toman, Director of Training, Regency Hotel ManagementMichelle Ward, Manager of Training, RRI West/CL West Management – Red RoofDeShaun Wise Porter, VP Strategic Pathways & Recognition, HiltonKatherine Wojcik, Director, Programs and Partnerships, IHG Hotels + ResortsDavid Zaltzman, Vice President Operations and Development, Dhalla Group of companies

“Celebrating the over-40 professionals in hospitality means honoring years and often decades of dedication, adaptability and a passion for service,” said Esther Hertzfeld, Senior Editor of Hotel Management.“These individuals exemplify creativity and resilience, continuously setting new standards and inspiring the next generation. Their contributions remind us that excellence in hospitality is both an art and a commitment, refined and enriched with experience.”

The 2025 honorees are featured in the January issue of Hotel Management. For additional insights on the winners, visit .

