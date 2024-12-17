Palisade Bio Appoints Brian Feagan, MD, FRCPC, To Its Clinical Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carlsbad, CA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade,”“Palisade Bio” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced the appointment of Brian G. Feagan, MD, FRCPC, to its Clinical Advisory Board.

Dr. Feagan is a distinguished gastroenterologist with over 30 years of experience in the design, conduct, and execution of large-scale randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). He has served as Principal Investigator in more than 140 multi-center RCTs and has dedicated much of his career to developing, validating, and optimizing outcome measures to evaluate the efficacy of novel therapeutics in CD and UC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Feagan to our Clinical Advisory Board,” said JD Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio.“Dr. Feagan's extensive research experience in CD and UC, along with his deep expertise in clinical trial design, will be invaluable as we advance the development of our next-generation precision therapies, beginning with PALI-2108 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.”

Dr. Feagan commented,“Patients and clinicians are increasingly seeking oral treatment options that are more effective, safe and well-tolerated. PALI-2108's localized bioactivation holds the potential to address the tolerability issues associated with systemic distribution of this class of therapeutics. I look forward to collaborating with the Company to explore the most effective strategies for demonstrating clinical efficacy and advancing the development of this promising candidate, which targets significant unmet medical needs.”

Brian G. Feagan, MD, FRCPC

Dr. Feagan currently serves as a Professor of Medicine at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at the University of Western Ontario, a gastroenterologist at London Health Sciences Centre in Ontario, Canada, and the Senior Scientific Director of Alimentiv, Inc. A Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, Dr. Feagan holds membership in the Canadian and American Association of Gastroenterology, the American College of Gastroenterology, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Crohn's and Colitis Canada (CCC) and European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO). Over the course of his career, he has authored over 480 articles and book chapters and has given over 600 invited presentations at national and international scientific meetings. In 1997, Dr. Feagan became Director of Robarts Clinical Trials at the Robarts Research Institute, University of Western Ontario and in 2020, he became Senior Scientific Director of Alimentiv Inc. (formerly Robarts Clinical Trials).

Dr. Feagan completed a medical degree at the University of Western Ontario (UWO) in London, Ontario, Canada. His postdoctoral training included a residency in Internal Medicine and a clinical fellowship in Gastroenterology in the Department of Medicine at UWO, and postgraduate training in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the extent of our cash runway; our ability to successfully develop our licensed technologies; the timing and outcome of our current and anticipated applications and studies related to our product candidates; estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the United States (U.S.) and foreign countries and the impact of these changes; our ability to maintain the Nasdaq listing of our securities; our ability to build a commercial infrastructure in the U.S. and other markets; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; our ability to identify and qualify manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; our ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the impact of any global event on our business, and operations, and supply. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its nonclinical and clinical programs, the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing to fund future operations and development of its product candidates. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2024, and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings that are filed thereafter. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

...

Attachment

Figure: 1