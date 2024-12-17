Flexible Filament 3D Printing Material Market Estimated To Reach US$467.143 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 16.63%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global flexible filament 3D printing material market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.63% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$467.143 million by 2030.The global market for flexible filament 3D printing material is propelled by the growing application of 3D printing in many industries such as aerospace manufacturing. In November 2023, Markforged Holding Corporation announced the launch of Vega, which is a high-performance filament designed for aerospace manufacturing on Mark forged's FX20 printer. Vega gives strength, weight reduction, cost efficiency, and lead time savings. Vega will expand aerospace applications. It gives surface quality for most high-temperature plastics used in additive manufacturing.The flexible filament 3D printing material gives the flexibility for colors, shapes, and blends. The use of flexible filament 3D printing material is expanding in the fashion space with its wider application in clothing, shoes, and accessories. In October 2024, Cookiecad, a 3D printing filament and design company announced the launch of flexible 3D filament, TPU 95A. This new product gives colorful, smooth filaments and with user-friendly online design software. This filament is also strong with its softness and flexibility. These can be utilized in making robots for combat for their armor and tires especially. It is lightweight, strong, and can be easily reprinted and replaced if parts get damaged during a battle.Access sample report or view details:By color, the global flexible filament 3D printing material market is segmented into neutral, black, white, and other. These are the most common colors widely applied in the manufacturing of automotive parts, household appliances, and medical devices . The growth of these industries will contribute to the increasing demand for flexible filament 3D printing material.By diameter, the global flexible filament 3D printing material market is segmented into 1.75 mm, 2.85mm, and 3mm. These different sizes are applied for various applications. The larger-sized filament is stronger, while the 1.75mm filament is more flexible. The flexibility means that it is amenable to spooling and twisting. Smaller sizes are used in producing detailed parts.Based on geography, the North American region of the global flexible filament 3D printing material market is growing significantly. The growth of the region is due to the presence of prominent companies in the USA, faster adaptation of upcoming technology, and growth of customized designed products in the domestic market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global flexible filament 3D printing material market that have been covered are 3DXTech, 3D4Makers, Treed Filaments, 3D Jake, Recreus Industries, S.L., 3DZone, MatterHacker, Filament2print, WOL3D Printer Filaments, Dream Polymers, FILATECH, Spectrum Filaments, Z Industries, Terrafilum, and colorFabb BV.The market analytics report segments the global flexible filament 3D printing material market as follows:.By ColoroNeutraloBlackoWhiteoOther.By Diametero1.75 mmo2.85mmo3mm.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.UK.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Thailand.Indonesia.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.3DXTech.3D4Makers.Treed Filaments.3D Jake (Niceshops GmbH).Recreus Industries, S.L..3DZone.MatterHacker.Filament2print.WOL3D Printer Filaments.Dream Polymers.FILATECH.Spectrum Filaments.Z Industries.Terrafilum.colorFabb BVExplore More Reports:.3D Printing Metals Market:.PLA Filament 3D Printing Material Market:.Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market:

