TACO BELL® REIMAGINES CLASSIC CHICKEN NUGGET EXPERIENCE WITH TORTILLA CHIP-BREADED CRISPY CHICKEN NUGGETS AND HIDDEN VALLEY® RANCH PARTNERSHIP

Nugget enthusiasts nationwide can savor a brand-new crispy chicken nugget with irresistible dipping sauces, available December 19

Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets defy traditional nugget norms with a crunchy tortilla chip breading for maximum crisp and flavor in every all-white meat chicken bite, available nationwide starting December 19.

Known for pushing the boundaries of flavor, Taco Bell's uniquely coated nuggets are joined by a trio of dipping sauces to choose from – including the first-ever Hidden ValleyTM Fire Ranch Sauce, and all-new Taco Bell signature Bell sauce and

Jalapeño Honey Mustard – to deliver next-level flavor combinations that will have fans rethinking their usual saucy selection. Crispy Chicken Nuggets and Hidden Valley Ranch assets can be found

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where chicken nugget loyalty runs deep, Taco Bell is daring to push the boundaries of innovation yet again with the introduction of Crispy Chicken Nuggets and a lineup of irresistible dipping sauces that's sure to challenge people's devotion to their typical favorites, available starting December 19, for a limited time and while supplies last.

Entirely distinct, yet universally familiar, the tender all-white meat chicken bites are marinated in zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor and breaded with a blend of breadcrumbs and crunchy tortilla chips to deliver the ideal balance of flavor and crisp that take the everyday chicken nugget to the next level.

Taco Bell's all-new tortilla chip-breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets and the Hidden ValleyTM Fire Ranch Sauce available December 19 nationwide.

But what's a nugget without an epic sauce pairing? In its culinary journey to find the perfect complementary sauce, Taco Bell tested over 100 sauces to curate not one, but three irresistible dip pairings – introducing the exclusive new Hidden ValleyTM Fire Ranch Sauce, and brand new signature Bell Sauce and sweet and hot Jalapeño Honey Mustard Sauce . The star of this trio is the new Hidden ValleyTM Fire Ranch Sauce, a fiery twist on America's Favorite Ranch* inspired by the passion of Taco Bell and Hidden Valley Ranch fans. More than just a sauce, it's a groundbreaking innovation that blends the iconic flavors fans love from both brands.

"As the inventors of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is fully aware that reinventing an American classic with a Taco Bell twist is a responsibility we don't take lightly. But in a world dominated by chicken cravings, it was time to show the world how Taco Bell does chicken nuggets – unexpected and undeniably bold," said Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "The Crispy Chicken Nuggets deliver a crispier, more flavorful nugget experience, and combined with the Hidden ValleyTM Fire Ranch Sauce, we hope it will test people's devotion to their favorite nuggets."

Following successful tests in Minneapolis in 2023 and Houston earlier this year, fans nationwide can finally enjoy the brand's unique approach to nuggets and the sauce pairings, including the new Hidden ValleyTM Fire Ranch Sauce, while supplies last.

Exclusive Hidden Valley Ranch Collab to Get Fired Up About

Taco Bell scored the ultimate stamp of approval from America's #1 Ranch*, Hidden Valley Ranch. As the go-to condiment for ranch lovers nationwide, Hidden Valley Ranch has cemented itself in the upper echelon of the condiment community and with Taco Bell, created a ranch sauce unlike any other. The Hidden ValleyTM Fire Ranch Sauce harmoniously combines the flavors of Taco Bell's most popular hot sauce with the flavor of Hidden Valley Ranch in an unexpected match up so addicting it will have everyone double dipping till the last bite.

"We're thrilled to partner with Taco Bell on the new Hidden ValleyTM Fire Ranch Sauce, combining the bold flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch with Taco Bell's signature heat" said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Ranch and chicken nuggets are an iconic pairing, so it just made sense to create a ranch perfectly designed for Taco Bell's unique twist on nuggets."



The exclusive sauce is one of three irresistible dip pairings, alongside the sweet and hot Jalapeño Honey Mustard and signature Bell Sauce. These game-changing sauces are served in custom dip cups for maximum dunking.

The Dipping Line Up:



Hidden ValleyTM Fire Ranch Sauce:

Taco Bell's first-ever ranch partnership which blends two iconic flavors: Taco Bell Fire Sauce and Hidden Valley Ranch.

Bell Sauce:

The all-new Bell Sauce offers a familiar, rich, creamy and tangy signature blend with subtle chili notes crafted with tomatoes, red chiles, and garlic. Jalapeño Honey Mustard: Rounding out the trio is the Jalapeño Honey Mustard that fuses sweet and heat,

featuring honey mustard with a kick of jalapeño.

Nuggets Tailored to Your Taste



Crispy Chicken Nuggets a la carte:

Fans have a handful of ways to start their new nugget journey.



5-piece nugget + 1 dipping sauce: $3.99**

10-piece nugget + 2 dipping sauces: $6.99**

Crispy Chicken Nuggets Combo:

Complete your meal with an order of regular Nacho Fries, nacho cheese sauce, and a large fountain drink.



5-piece nugget combo + 1 dipping sauce: $5.99**

10-piece nugget combo + 2 dipping sauces: $8.99**

Crispy Chicken Nugget Deluxe Meal:

Level-up your order with additional Taco Bell favorites. 5-piece nuggets + 1 dipping sauce, Crunchy Taco, Beef

Chalupa, regular Nacho Fries, and a medium fountain drink: $10.49**

Crispy Chicken Nuggets x

Taco Bell Digital Deals

Taco Bell Rewards Members have the chance to shake up their nugget routines for only $1 on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 for the first 20,000 users who redeem a 5-piece crispy chicken nugget offer dropping at 2 p.m. PT***. And the deals don't stop there - Fans can cash in on the below first and third-party offerings for a limited time:



12/19 – 12/31****: Receive a free fountain drink or freeze of any size with the purchase of 5-piece nugget a la carte on delivery orders on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub website or app.

1/1 – 1/22*****:



$1 regular Nacho Fries with the purchase of any a la carte nugget order (5-piece or 10-piece), valid once per day via the Taco Bell app. 1/10****:

Get a 5-piece a la carte nugget order for $1 on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

After dipping and dunking in their sauce of choice, fans can mail in their USED, empty dipping cups throughout the month of December to earn 80 bonus Taco Bell Rewards points. Thanks to Taco Bell's Sauce Container US Recycling Program

partnership with TerraCycle* *****, hundreds of thousands of used sauce packets and single-use sauce containers have been collected and recycled to avoid landfills and incineration.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at , our Newsroom at , or check out . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn , TikTok , X (formerly Twitter), Instagram , Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.



About Hidden Valley Ranch

Founded in 1954, Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and America's favorite ranch*. Bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch and Hidden Valley Ranch Seasonings & Packets come in a variety of flavors and forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love across all mealtime and snacking occasions. Hidden Valley Ranch products, including Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Dressing & Dip Mix, Hidden Valley Restaurant-Style Ranch Dressing Recipe Mix, Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch Topping & Dressing and more, can be found in grocery retailers nationwide and online. Follow us!

and @hiddenvalleyranch . Learn more at HiddenValley .

*Based on IRI unit sales data L52WE 08/25/24 for Hidden Valley Original Ranch.

**At participating locations for a limited time only, while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes.

***On 1/21/24 the first 20,000 verified Rewards Members that click "Claim Reward", will claim a reward for a 5 pc al a carte Crispy Chicken Nugget which may be purchased for $1, plus tax. Limit one (1) per user. Redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Must add qualifying product, 5 pc Crispy Chicken Nugget, to cart. If part of a delivery order, delivery fee & other fees may apply. Product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons to eligible redemptions may incur an up-charge cost. Offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Prices and items vary. No cash value. Additional terms apply: .



****

Valid for delivery at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations for users who place an order on applicable delivery partner's website or app. For a limited time and while supplies last. Not valid in-store or with a pickup order. Not valid for dine-in or group orders. Prices and items may vary. Substitutions may incur an upcharge. Limit one per order. Other fees and taxes will apply. Any minimums are before taxes and fees. Must add any referenced items to cart. Unless otherwise stated, value of free item does not count towards any qualifying minimum order amount and free item is the standard/default build. Additional terms apply, visit tacobell/delivery. See delivery partner sites for location availability and other conditions. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable.



*****Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions: . Excludes third party delivery orders. Limit 1 per account unless otherwise indicated. Any minimums are before taxes and fees. Must add any referenced items to cart. Tax extra. Unless otherwise stated, value of free item does not count towards any qualifying minimum order amount. Any discounted or free item is the standard/default build. Any $0 Delivery Fee Offer, excludes Colorado where a $0.29 state-mandated retail delivery fee applies

******US only. Earn 80 Bonus Reward points when you recycle your used, empty sauce packets, sauce dipping cups, 2 oz souffle cups/lids and coffee creamer pods with TerraCycle® from 12/1/24 - 12/31/24, through 11:59 PM PST. (Taco Bell and any other brands accepted). Rewards members must use their Taco Bell Rewards account email address when they recycle on the TerraCycle site in order to receive the bonus points. 80 Bonus Points will only be rewarded one time per Taco Bell Rewards account regardless of the quantity of packets being recycled. Bonus Points will be reflected in Taco Bell Rewards account around mid-January 2025. No cash value. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions. .

