Coffee Grinder Market To Hit USD 3.37 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Coffee grinder size was valued at USD 1.96 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2032. The growth of the market is largely driven by rising disposable incomes and the increasing number of cafes and restaurants in key regions, which are fueling global coffee consumption.

The shift toward electric grinders, which offer greater convenience and efficiency than manual models, is also expected to propel market growth throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the rapid development of e-commerce, particularly the rise in online grocery shopping, increases demand for coffee grinders. Government initiatives to reduce coffee wastage through better grinder usage are also anticipated to boost market growth.

The coffee grinder market is segmented by product type into blade and burr grinders. The burr grinder segment, which includes both flat plate and conical grinders, accounted for USD 1.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2032. Burr grinders are preferred for their ability to produce a consistent grind size essential for achieving a high-quality coffee brew. This uniformity ensures an even abstraction, improving the overall taste profile of the coffee. Blade grinders, on the other hand, tend to produce uneven grind sizes, which can lead to a less desirable taste.

In terms of operation, the coffee grinder market is divided into manual and electric coffee grinders. The electric grinder segment held approximately 66% of the market share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Electric grinders are popular for their speed and efficiency, providing a convenient way for consumers to enjoy freshly ground coffee with minimal effort. The manual grinder segment is also set to experience growth, though at a slightly lower rate of 5.5% CAGR.

The U.S. coffee grinder market led with a size of around USD 620 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of over 7.7% by 2032. The U.S. remains one of the largest markets globally, driven by a strong coffee culture and high consumer demand for coffee-related products. With rising disposable income levels, U.S. consumers invest in premium coffee equipment, including high-end grinders, particularly in urban areas where coffee culture thrives.

Major players in coffee grinder market include Baratza, Bodum, Breville, Cuisinart, Dmofwhi, Fellow Industries, Gourmia, Hario, Kitchenaid, Lardera, Ninja, Oxo, and VSSL among others.

