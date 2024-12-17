(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Distribution by Type of Device, Route of Administration, Actuation Mechanism, Product Usability, Application Area, Type of Load, Microneedle, Material Used, Intervention and Geography

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Trends and Forecasts to 2035 - Distribution by Type of Device, Route of Administration, Actuation Mechanism, Product Usability, Application Area, Type of Load, Microneedle, Material Used, Intervention and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The needle-free drug injection system market is expected to reach USD 606 million in the current year and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% to 2035. Whereas the microneedle devices market is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion in the current year, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Over the years, the incidence rates of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and oncological diseases have surged, accounting for major cases of death and disability across the world. In fact, according to the Center for Managing Chronic Disease at the University of Michigan, over 50% of the global population is affected by some form of chronic disease. These conditions pose escalating challenges among patients in terms of cost, mobility and mortality. To address the aforementioned challenges, pharmaceutical companies are adopting various innovative and patient focused strategies.

Currently, oral and parenteral routes are employed for administering prescribed medications to manage such chronic conditions. While oral route of administration is convenient and patient friendly, parenteral administration of drugs is most prevalent approach due to several advantages, including rapid onset of action, precise dosing control and higher bioavailability. However, it is worth noting that choice of administration route, factors such as properties of drug, condition of patient, desired speed and reliability of therapeutic effects influence the choice of administration route. Despite these advantages offered by the conventional (parenteral) drug delivery approaches, there are various challenges that can hinder medication adherence and ultimately affect the desired therapeutic outcomes. These challenges, particularly with intramuscular and subcutaneous routes include pain during administration, risk of cross contamination, needlestick injuries, and inaccurate dosing.

In response, technological advancement in drug delivery has led to the development of safer alternatives like safety syringes and retractable needle syringes, needle free systems, jet injectors, pen injectors and microneedle patches. These advanced systems enable safer administration of drugs owing to their improved design, functionality and usability in comparison to conventional needles. This has led towards a discernible shift in patient preferences towards painless drug administration, driving the increasing acceptance and adoption of these systems. Owing to the increasing adoption of needle free drug delivery devices, the market for global needle free drug delivery devices is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

Research Coverage:

The report on needle free drug delivery devices market covers the following elements:



A detailed review of the economic factors impacting the needle free drug delivery devices market, such as fluctuations in currency, foreign exchange rates, and trade barriers. It also examines the effect of global historical economic shifts, including recession and inflation to predict future market trends. An overview of needle free injection systems and microneedles, highlighting the growing demand for devices that enable painless administration of medication in the home healthcare settings. It emphasizes the need for such devices, specifically in terms of the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the section discusses various types of needle free injectors and microneedles, along with their specifications and varied mechanisms of action. It also features a brief discussion on the challenges related to the R&D efforts associated with such healthcare devices and insights on anticipated future trends.



An in-depth analysis of the overall market landscape of needle free drug delivery providers An in-depth analysis of the overall market landscape of microneedle device providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of their headquarter, stage of development, type of microneedle, type of formulation administered, route of administration, therapeutic area and type of drug delivered.



A competitiveness analysis of needle-free injection systems, based on the supplier power and product specifications.

A competitiveness analysis of the microneedle devices, based on the supplier power and product specifications.

A comprehensive likely drug candidate analysis, featuring list of marketed drugs/ therapies and pipeline candidates that are expected to be developed in combination with needle free injectors in the near future.

A comprehensive likely drug candidate analysis, featuring list of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are anticipated to be developed in combination with microneedles in the near future. The analysis is based on a variety of relevant parameters, including current status of development, dose concentration, dosing frequency, route of administration, type of dose, expected patent expiryand information on product sales

Detailed profiles of key players in needle free drug delivery devices market headquartered in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Each profile provides a brief overview of the company along with information on its product portfolio, and an insightful recent development and future outlook.

A qualitative assessment of the various megatrends ongoing in the needle free drug delivery devices market, such as technological advancements in design, functionality, usability and features, along with expanded applications of needle free systems and increasing focus on personalized medicine.

An in-depth analysis of factors that can impact the growth of needle free drug delivery devices market. The section features various key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.

A comprehensive evaluation of the current market size and future market growth potential of the needle-free injection system market over the next 11 years. On the basis of multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, we have provided an informed estimate on the market size, till 2035.

Current and future opportunity within the needle-free injection system market across different product types, including fillable devices and prefilled devices.

Current and future opportunity within the needle-free injection system market across different actuation mechanisms, including spring-powered devices, compressed-gas devices and other devices.

Current and future opportunity within the needle-free injection system market across product usability, including reusable devices and disposable devices.

Current and future opportunity within the needle-free injection system market across type of load, including liquid-based devices, powder-based devices and projectile / depot-based devices.

Current and future opportunity within the needle-free injection system market across different routes of administration, including subcutaneous, intramuscular and intradermal.

Current and future opportunity within the needle-free injection system market across application area, including insulin delivery, pain management, vaccination and dermatology.

Detailed projections of the current microneedle market size, along with the future market growth potential over the next 11 years. On the basis of several relevant parameters including likely adoption trends and through primary validations, we have provided an informed estimate on the market size till 2035.

Current and future opportunity within the microneedle device market across different type of microneedle, such as hollow microneedles, solid microneedles, dissolving microneedles and coated microneedles.

Current and future opportunity within the microneedle device market across different types of material used, such as polymer microneedles, silicon microneedles, metal microneedles and ceramic microneedles.

Current and future opportunity within the microneedle device market across different application areas, such as insulin delivery, vaccination, pain management and oncology. Detailed estimation of the current and future opportunity within the microneedle device market across different type of intervention, such as vaccines, therapeutic agents and other interventions.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report



The report provides valuable insights to market leaders and newcomers related to revenue estimations of the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, thereby improving their business positioning and developing more effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides stakeholders with an overall outlook of the needle free drug delivery devices market, furnishing them with extensive information on significant factors that impact market such as market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Select Companies in the Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Profiled in the report include:



3M

Debiotech

INCYTO

Micropoint Technologies

NanoPass Technologies

Nemaura Pharma

Theraject

Antares Pharma

D'Antonio Consultants International

HNS International

Injex

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

Medical International Technology

Mika Medical

Pharmajet

QS Medical Technology (Quinovare) Zogenix

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

4. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION



Historical Evolution of Drug Delivery Devices

Conventional Parenteral Delivery

Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery

Needle-free Injection Technology

Operating Mechanism of Needle-free Injection Systems

Classification based on Type of Load

Classification based on Actuation Mechanism

Microneedle Devices Key Challenges related to Needle-free Injection Systems and Microneedle Devices

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS

8. MARKET LANDSCAPE: MICRONEEDLE DEVICES

9. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS

10. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: MICRONEEDLE DEVICES

11. LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES: NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS

12. COMPANY PROFILES: NEEDLE-FREE DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE PROVIDERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA

Leading Needle-free Drug Delivery Device Providers in North America



Antares Pharma (Acquired by Halozyme)

D'Antonio Consultants International

HNS International

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

Medical International Technology

PharmaJet Zogenix (acquired by UCB)

Other Leading Needle-free Drug Delivery Device Providers in North America



3M TheraJect

13. COMPANY PROFILES: NEEDLE-FREE DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE PROVIDERS BASED IN EUROPE

Leading Needle-free Drug Delivery Device Providers in Europe

INJEX Pharma

Other Leading Needle-free Drug Delivery Device Providers in North America



Debiotech

Micropoint Technologies Nemaura Pharma

14. COMPANY PROFILES: NEEDLE-FREE DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE PROVIDERS BASED IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD

Leading Needle-free Drug Delivery Device Providers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World



MIKA MEDICAL QS Medical Technology (Quinovare)

Other Leading Needle-free Drug Delivery Device Providers in North America



INCYTO NanoPass Technologies

15. MEGATRENDS ANALYSIS



Technological Innovations

Applications in Personalized Medicine

Telemedicine Integration

Promising Potential in Driving Sustainability

Robust Regulatory Framework Increase in Clinical Trial Activity

16. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

17. GLOBAL NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS MARKET

18. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

19. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY ACTUATION MECHANISM

20. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY PRODUCT USABILITY

21. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE OF LOAD

22. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

23. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA

24. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

25. GLOBAL MICRONEEDLE DEVICES MARKET

26. MICRONEEDLE DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF MICRONEEDLE

27. MICRONEEDLE DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF MATERIAL USED

28. MICRONEEDLE DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA

29. MICRONEEDLE DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF INTERVENTION

30. MICRONEEDLE DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments



Needlefree Drug Delivery 2 Needlefree Drug Delivery 3

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900