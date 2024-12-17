Growth Trends In The Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Industry, 2024-2028: Rising Investments In The Aerospace Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Profiles of Major Players, Including Advanced Industries Inc., Aja International Inc., Angstrom Engineering Inc., Applied Materials Inc., BCI Bloesch Holding AG, Buhler AG, HEF, IHI Corp., Intevac Inc., KDF Technologies LLC, Kurt J Lesker Co., Mustang Vacuum Systems Inc., NAURA Group Co. Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Richter Precision Inc., Semicore Equipment Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Tokyo Electron Ltd., Ulvac Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market is forecasted to grow by USD 4.52 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

This report on the physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing demand for electronic devices, expanding automotive industry, and increase in investment in aerospace industry.

The study identifies the increased automation as one of the prime reasons driving the physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, multi-functional PVD systems and multi-functional automated PVD systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type



Sputtering deposition Evaporation deposition

By Application



Microelectronics

Medical devices and equipment

Solar products Others

By Region



APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market vendors.

Also, the physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

