Madison Liquidators Adds New Office Chair Mats From Floortex

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has recently updated their office furniture lineup to include new office chair mats from renowned brand partner Floortex. Office chair mats are an essential accessory for any workspace as they are designed to protect flooring and enhance the overall ergonomic experience for the user.

Office Chair Mat for Carpeted Floors

These office chair mats provide a smooth surface that allows office chairs to glide easily, reducing strain on both the chair's wheels and the floor beneath. This is particularly important for hardwood, laminate, and carpeted surfaces, where constant movement can lead to scratches, dents, or wear overtime. Office chair mats for hardwood floors are specifically designed to protect the delicate surface. Preventing damage caused by chair wheels preserves the beauty and integrity of the hardwood. By using a chair mat, customers will not only extend the life of their flooring but also create a more comfortable and efficient working environment.

Many of the Floortex office chair mats found at Madison Liquidators, feature unique designs providing an opportunity to personalize an individual workstation while maintaining functionality. Their transparent design in particular complements the natural aesthetics of flooring, but the mats are available in a variety of other materials, shapes, and styles, catering to different needs and aesthetics. Additionally, specialized mats are available for specific flooring types, such as carpeted mats to create flooring continuity.

The

health effects of using an office chair mat are known to contribute to better posture and reduced fatigue. By allowing for easier movement of the office chair, users can shift their position more frequently, which can help alleviate pressure on the spine and improve circulation. This increased mobility encourages more dynamic work habits, promoting both comfort and productivity throughout the day. Overall, Madison Liquidators hopes that this simple, yet effective workspace addition offers users both practical and aesthetic advantages.

Madison Liquidators is the online destination for office furniture including the Floortex office chair mats. Since its founding, the team has provided world-class office solutions paired with outstanding customer support. Whether an office chair mat is needed for hardwood or carpeted floors , Floortex has

over 150 different office chair mat designs already available on the Madison Liquidators' online marketplace

