Kuwait Prime Minister Receives Duke Of Edinburgh


12/17/2024 7:07:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the visiting Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Tuesday.
Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister's Diwan Chief Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel and UK Ambassador in Kuwait Belinda Lewis attended the audience. (pickup previous)
