Kuwait Prime Minister Receives Duke Of Edinburgh

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received the visiting Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Tuesday. Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister's Diwan Chief Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel and UK Ambassador in Kuwait Belinda Lewis attended the audience. (pickup previous) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.