Ukraine Ranks Third In Europe In Open Data

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the third consecutive year, Ukraine is among the top three in the Open Data Maturity rating with a rate of 97%.

The of Digital Transformation of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , citing the rating data, Ukrinform reports.

“This year, the level of open data maturity in Ukraine is 97%, while the average across Europe is 83%. And since 2020, we have risen in the rating from 17th place to 3rd - this is the result of the constant work of our team,” the statement reads.

As the Ministry emphasizes, Ukraine is among the top 3 countries in terms of open data development for the third consecutive year. This year, 34 countries were included in the research, with France taking first place, and Poland ranking as runner-up.

“Open data is an important anti-corruption tool. It helps businesses create products, citizens control government, and researchers address global challenges,” said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

