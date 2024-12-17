Berthel Fisher Appoints Dan Meehan Vice President Of Recruiting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berthel Fisher Companies - a leading wealth management, management, and insurance solutions provider - today announced the appointment of Dan Meehan as Vice President of Recruiting.

He will be responsible for recruiting independent financial professionals, building and implementing acquisition strategies, as well as cultivating organic growth and retention among the firm's existing financial professionals. Meehan will report to Paige Swartzendruber, Chief Business Development Officer at Berthel Fisher.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the Berthel Fisher family of companies," Swartzendruber said. "His background and skill set are perfectly suited to help us accelerate growth as we continue to make significant progress in establishing ourselves as a destination of choice for top talent. Dan understands the value of sharing Berthel Fisher's story, which is rooted in our commitment to adapt to the industry landscape as we provide financial professionals with the products, platforms and resources they deserve."

Meehan has 32 years of wealth management experience working across the wirehouse, independent broker-dealer and RIA channels. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Business Development, at Arete Wealth. Meehan was a financial advisor earlier in his career, before entering business development. He has served at prominent firms including Merrill Lynch, Raymond James, Securities America, and TD Ameritrade.

Meehan has overseen initiatives that more than tripled advisor headcount and led to revenues quadrupling. He has expertise in business development, recruiting, employee training, sales management and creating effective sales and marketing campaigns. Meehan hold Series 7, 9, 10, 24, 63 and 65 licenses. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

In 2025, Berthel Fisher Companies will be celebrating 40 years in business. Given its current growth trajectory, Berthel Fisher plans to celebrate the milestone not only with its long-time partners, but also many new financial professionals seeking a culture that focuses on integrity, family values and relationships.

Berthel Fisher, where I can utilize the full extent of my business development skills and industry knowledge," Meehan said. "I look forward to extolling the virtues of a platform that allows advisors to re-invest back into their own business, working with the firm to innovate new products and services to meet evolving client needs, and much more, as I help this respected and successful firm reach new heights."

Berthel Fisher & Company ("The Berthel Fisher Companies," "Berthel Fisher"), consists of Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, a leading independent broker-dealer; BFC Planning, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor; Berthel Fisher & Company Insurance, an agency providing comprehensive solutions with competitive contracts from top carriers; Securities Management & Research (SMR), an insurance-based broker-dealer operated by a securities firm as well as SMR's holding company, One Financial; and has majority ownership of BFC Investments, Commercial Power Finance, and iPrism Global. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected]



