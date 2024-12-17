Award-Winning Dish Catering & Events Launches New Season Menus For Private Events

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) As the UAE embraces its cooler months, the arrival of perfect weather heralds a vibrant outdoor lifestyle filled with gatherings, celebrations, and al fresco dining. From sunlit afternoons spent by the beach to glittering evening soirees under the stars, this is the season where the dynamic social scene truly comes alive in the UAE. Whether it's corporate events, private garden parties, or festive celebrations with family and friends, the demand for exceptional experiences is at an all-time high.











Against this backdrop, award-winning Dish Catering & Events, the UAE's leading independent catering company, steps into the spotlight, offering bespoke menus that elevate every occasion. With their hallmark dedication to creativity, quality, and seamless execution, Dish Catering & Events transforms seasonal gatherings into extraordinary moments, reflecting the vibrant lifestyle of the region during this most cherished time of year. Celebrating 16 years of delivering exceptional culinary experiences, it has also launched new offerings for the cooler season, featuring, all designed to elevate outdoor entertaining and create unforgettable moments for events of all sizes.

Starting from AED 120 per person* for the set menu, this season, Dish Catering & Events unveils its refined, perfectly crafted to celebrate the UAE's glorious weather. Theoffers a masterful selection of flame-grilled delights, with the star of the show being the 18-hour smoked brisket seasoned with a Texas dry rub and smoked BBQ sauce. Seafood lovers can indulge in chargrilled jumbo prawns drizzled with chilli lime butter or Hokkaido scallops with pickled tarragon. Complementing these standout mains is a variety of gourmet sides, including sumac spiced grilled eggplant salad, blackened corn topped with manchego, and preserved lemon hummus, all served with artisan bread, completing a feast designed to delight.





For an immersive dining experience, Dish Catering & Events'starting from AED 165 per person,* bring culinary theatre to life, offering a range of cuisines to suit every palate, including, each offering a vibrant selection of dishes designed to impress and indulge. For the populardelights with fresh corn tortilla chips and flour tortillas served alongside charred corn salad with BBQ jalapeño and a smoked paprika vinaigrette, as well as Mexican black beans dressed with avocado and lime vinaigrette. Mains include tuna ceviche with a jalapeño citrus dressing, a perfectly marinated wagyu picanha steak, beef empanadas with spiced tomato sauce, and spicy beef enchiladas topped with cheddar, coriander, and sour cream. Accompanying sauces such as guacamole, chimichurri, and pico de gallo complete this fiesta of flavours.

For an Italian-inspired feast, thefeatures house-baked focaccia with truffle butter, alongside salads such as rocket with shaved parmesan and sun-dried tomatoes or burrata with tomato, pesto, and chili. Mains include indulgent lobster ravioli in a rich lobster bisque, beef carpaccio with fennel and capers, mushroom and truffle arancini with truffle mayo, and veal sirloin with a lemon caper sauce. Sauces like aged balsamic and tomato salsa add a final flourish to this luxurious menu.

These live stations blend culinary theatre with Dish Catering's hallmark quality, creating an unforgettable dining experience tailored to any occasion.

For this year's festive season, Dish Catering & Events presents a selection of exquisite culinary experiences, embodying their hallmark dedication to creativity, unparalleled quality, and bespoke service. Starting from AED 300 per person*, guests can indulge in three thoughtfully curated options: the Carvery Menu, Family-Style Feast, or an elegant Sit-Down Dinner.

Theoffers a showstopping centrepiece-a whole roast US turkey with cranberry jus-accompanied by veal pigs in blankets and rosemary and parmesan roasted potatoes. Luxurious sides include braised red cabbage, rosemary and honey-roasted root vegetables, and sautéed greens enriched with vanilla garlic butter. All are served with warm homemade bread and decadent truffle butter. For dessert, savour a classic apple crumble with vanilla anglaise or the rich decadence of chocolate fondant with salted caramel and cinnamon ice cream.

For the, guests can share an indulgent selection of mains, including a turkey and pistachio roulade with cranberry jus, a vegan nut roast, and a perfectly roasted Australian striploin drizzled with truffle jus. The same sumptuous sides and desserts from the Carvery Menu complete this option, ideal for communal feasting and festive joy.

For those who prefer an intimate, plated experience, thebegins with an entrée of velvety mushroom and truffle soup or confit smoked salmon. These are followed by main course choices such as the turkey and pistachio roulade or vegan nut roast, all served with gourmet sides. Conclude with a sweet finale of apple crumble or chocolate fondant. For an elevated experience, enhance your menu with additional entrées or mains, such as roast Australian striploin or rolled lamb shoulder.

Each menu is a celebration of Dish Catering & Events' ability to craft unforgettable moments, where every detail-from ingredient selection to presentation-has been meticulously curated to embody the magic of the season.

*Prices exclude service and VAT