NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global phone case size is estimated to grow by USD 13.9 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.76% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global phone case market 2024-2028

1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Body glove

2.2 Pouch

2.3 Phone skin

2.4 Hybrid cases 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The offline segment dominates the global phone case market, accounting for the largest market share in 2023. This is primarily due to the presence of numerous offline retailers offering competitive prices and the preference of consumers for physical product verification. The number of offline retail stores continues to rise, particularly in emerging markets like India, China, and Brazil. Brands like OnePlus are expanding their offline presence through authorized stores and partnerships with retail chains such as Croma. Croma, operated by Infiniti Retail Ltd., plans to add 100 new stores in 2022. The proliferation of organized and unorganized offline retail stores selling phone cases will significantly contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The phone case market is thriving as the use of smartphones continues to increase among mobile users worldwide. Protective cases have become essential accessories for smartphone owners, with trends leaning towards customization and sustainability. Lifestyle and social media trends influence the demand for phone cases, with e-commerce platforms and physical stores catering to the online and offline segments, respectively. Body glove cases, MagSafe compatibility, ultrathin cases, and rugged phone covers are popular choices, while eco-friendly materials, such as recycled phone cases and biodegradable options, are gaining traction. The digital marketplace offers a vast selection of mobile cases and protective covers, with sustainable materials and MagSafe compatibility being key features for many consumers. Ecommerce Platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Ebay are leading the online sales, while physical stores continue to provide a tactile shopping experience. The market for phone cases is diverse, with offerings ranging from basic protective covers to customized, sustainable, and rugged options.

Market Overview

The phone case market is thriving, driven by the increasing usage of smartphones and the need to protect these valuable devices from damages. Protective cases have become essential accessories for mobile users, with trends leaning towards customization, innovative functions, and sustainable materials. Lifestyle and social media trends influence the demand for new designs and accessories, such as PopSockets and Body Glove. E-commerce platforms and dedicated online retailers dominate the market, offering same-day delivery and high-speed internet access. Quality protective cases made of materials like polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, silica gel, and leather are popular choices. Innovative functions like MagSafe compatibility, ultrathin designs, and minimalist cases cater to various consumer preferences. Rugged phone cases, shockproof, waterproof, and dustproof protection are essential for those with an active lifestyle. Sustainable materials, such as recycled phone cases, are gaining popularity as consumers become more environmentally conscious. Electronics stores, mobile accessory shops, department stores, and online portals all offer a wide range of phone cases to cater to the growing demand.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

