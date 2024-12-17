(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xilin Gol Cheese

Innovative Packaging Design for Xilin Gol Cheese Recognized with Esteemed International Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Xilin Gol Cheese, designed by Chenghua Li, Linjian Chen, Deli Dong and Xinyi Yin , as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Xilin Gol Cheese packaging design within the packaging industry and design community, acknowledging its innovative approach and exceptional execution.The Xilin Gol Cheese packaging design demonstrates a keen understanding of current trends and needs within the packaging industry, aligning with best practices and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in packaging design. The design offers practical benefits for consumers, the industry, and other stakeholders, showcasing innovation and utility in its approach to packaging Xilin Gol Cheese, a premium, additive-free cheese made with high-quality milk from the Xilin Gol Grassland.The award-winning packaging design for Xilin Gol Cheese stands out in the market through its unique blend of Mongolian cultural elements, modern art, and a focus on the product's natural purity. The design incorporates a square box with top and bottom closure, featuring a hollowed-out pattern resembling a yurt, transparent plastic sheets printed with playful IP images, and letterpress printed patterns and text. The inner case showcases illustrations of the pristine Xilin Gol grassland scenery, creating a multi-sensory experience that conveys the cheese's pure and natural origins.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a motivation for the Xilin Gol Cheese brand and its design team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and development in the areas of packaging design that merge cultural heritage, contemporary art, and a commitment to natural, high-quality products. The design team behind Xilin Gol Cheese remains dedicated to creating packaging solutions that resonate with consumers and push the boundaries of what is possible in the industry.Xilin Gol Cheese was designed by Chenghua Li, Linjian Chen, Deli Dong and Xinyi Yin. Chenghua Li, the deputy director of the Department of Design and Art and the deputy director of the Institute of Contemporary Art Design of Zhejiang University, led the project. Linjian Chen, Deli Dong and Xinyi Yin played crucial roles in the design process, contributing their expertise and creative vision to the award-winning packaging.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Xilin Gol Cheese packaging design at:About Chenghua Li, Linjian Chen, Deli Dong and Xinyi YinChenghua Li, a graduate of Tsinghua University with a focus on brand planning and design, currently serves as the deputy director of the Department of Design and Art and the deputy director of the Institute of Contemporary Art Design at Zhejiang University. He is also the director of the Hangzhou Technical Center for National Famous, Special and New Agricultural Products Packaging and Logo Design of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and a post expert in technology application for national agricultural products packaging and logos. With a strong background in design and a commitment to advancing the field, Chenghua Li, along with team members Linjian Chen, Deli Dong and Xinyi Yin, continues to create innovative and impactful designs.About Xilin Gol League Brand Building Promotion CentreThe Xilin Gol League Brand Building Promotion Centre is responsible for formulating development ideas, system construction, and work plans for the regional public brand of agricultural and livestock products and their processed products in the Xilin Gol League. The centre proposes policy suggestions and measures to promote the construction of regional public brands, and carries out brand construction promotion work. It also undertakes the regional public brand of agricultural and livestock products and their processing products in the League, providing product promotion services, boosting new product research and development, and actively developing medium and high-end markets.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate great skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity, honoring works that are respected for their thoroughness and ability to make the world a better place through thoughtful design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates innovative packaging designs that positively impact society. The award is judged by an expert panel of design professionals, packaging industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and advance the field of packaging design. 