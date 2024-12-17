Centre Warns OTT Platforms Against Inadvertent Promotion Of Drugs
Date
12/17/2024 2:07:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The government has cautioned OTT platforms of further regulatory scrutiny if they are found streaming content that inadvertently promotes, glamorises, or glorifies the use of drugs through the main protagonist and other actors without disclaimers or user warnings.
In an advisory to OTT platforms, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said,“Such a portrayal has serious repercussions, particularly regarding the potential influence on young and impressionable viewers”.
Citing the Code of Ethics for OTT platforms, the advisory asked them to exercise due diligence in content review and issue disclaimers or user warning while for any programming that contains depiction of drug use.
“OTT platforms are requested to voluntarily conform to these guidelines in the larger public interest. Non-compliance may result in further regulatory scrutiny, especially in the light of the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 read with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985,” the advisory said.
The Code of Ethics for OTT platforms provides that a publisher shall not transmit, publish, or exhibit any content prohibited under any law for the time being in force or by any court of competent jurisdiction.
The advisory has also been shared with the self-regulatory bodies of OTT platforms.
