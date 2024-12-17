Dubai Police Team Triumphs At Inaugural 'Open Padel Cup For Government Institutions'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – Teams representing Dubai put on an entertaining and dominating show to claim the inaugural edition of the 'Open Padel Cup for Institutions' that concluded with the final this week.

Organized by 'Just Padel' in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and sponsorship from KuCoin, the concluded on Sunday at the 'Just Padel' courts in Mina Rashid.

The competition, which aimed to foster community engagement, discover local talent and promote a healthy lifestyle, witnessed the participation of 50 teams from various government institutions across the UAE. All participants were Emiratis representing their respective entities in this unique sporting event.

Teams representing Dubai Police were dominant throughout the tournament while making a clean sweep of the top three positions.

The Dubai Police Team 'B' were crowned champions ahead of the Dubai Police Team 'C', while the Dubai Police Team 'D' took the bronze medal with a win against the fourth-placed Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) team.

The awards ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Saeed Al Marri, Secretary-General of the UAE Padel Association, Dr. Gao Wei, representing title sponsors KuCoin, and Anwar Idrissi, Director of 'Just Padel'.

The competition format featured a single round league phase followed by the knockout rounds, providing intense and engaging matches over the course of three days.

The event also featured a special luncheon for VIPs, sponsored by KuCoin, where representatives from the Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Padel Association and media professionals were able to engage and discuss the growing importance of sports in the UAE.

The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) assured that this inaugural edition of the 'Open Padel Cup for Government Institutions' represents a milestone in promoting sports as a means of unity, collaboration and well-being across government entities.

'The (DSC) is proud to partner with KuCoin, whose support as the title sponsor has been instrumental in making this event a success. Events like these showcase the exceptional talent within our community and inspire a culture of fitness, excellence, and camaraderie,' remarked one of the top DSC officials.

KuCoin's commitment

KuCoin, a leading technology platform for digital economies, has been actively supporting community initiatives in Dubai. Their sponsorship of this event underscores their dedication to fostering health and wellness through sports. As part of their long-term commitment to the region, KuCoin continues to strengthen its ties with local communities by supporting initiatives that enhance vibrancy and collaboration.

This tournament not only celebrated the skills and sportsmanship of government entities but also highlighted the power of partnerships in promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle.