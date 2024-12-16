Trinasolar Establishes A Partnership With Centro Universitário FACENS To Empower Brazilian Market On Its Advanced Smart Solar Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAO PAULO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart solutions, has partnered with Centro Universitário Facens, based in Sorocaba (São Paulo), with the goal of providing training for project development and solar and assembly companies, while fostering innovation and the development of academic research.

Delegates of Centro Universitário Facens and Trinasolar

Starting in 2025, this initiative will provide a high-level training center for the market and university students, teaching best practices from the conceptual phase of project development to the installation and commissioning of its equipment.

According to Felipe Tukamoto, Product Manager for TrinaTracker across Latin America, "the installation of the photovoltaic system on the university campus provides a unique opportunity for the development of advanced studies on the energy efficiency of solar modules, performance curves, and increased energy generation using smart solar tracking system." Additionally, another key aspect of this initiative is to share with the market best practices for enhancing the reliability of equipment installations. This includes step-by-step guidance on ensuring compatibility between components, proper installation according to product manuals, and reducing project implementation costs through correct procedures.

"Being close to São Paulo provides us with a strategic location to offer training in a more accessible way, effectively connecting the solar market with the academic sector in a more efficient and dynamic manner. This proximity strengthens the integration between industry and research, creating a fertile environment for innovation and the development of technological solutions," adds Felipe.

This collaboration also aims to significantly contribute to skill development in the solar sector, training specialized professionals capable of meeting the growing demands of the renewable energy market. The project seeks to empower students and professionals in critical areas such as solar project design and development, photovoltaic system installation and maintenance, and the application of advanced technologies like intelligent algorithms and monitoring tools.

In addition to implementing the state-of-the-art photovoltaic solution, a practical classroom will be established, equipped with advanced devices for demonstrations. This infrastructure will be dedicated to training installation technicians and providing employee development programs, reinforcing Trinasolar's commitment to advancing technical education and promoting innovation in the energy sector.

