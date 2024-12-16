More Than $250,000 In College Scholarships Now Available From PG&E For Students In Northern And Central California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Application Deadline is March 22, 2025

Pacific and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high schoolers as well as current college and continuing education students with a primary residence in Northern and Central California.

More than $250,000 is available through scholarships created and funded by PG&E's 11 employee resource groups (ERGs) and two engineering groups (ENGs). These groups help advance a culture at PG&E where all coworkers are valued, included and supported. The funds are raised entirely through coworker donations, coworker fundraising events and the company's coworker giving program.

These scholarships are awarded annually to help offset the cost of higher education. ERG and ENG scholarship winners will each receive awards ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership.



PG&E ERG and ENG scholarship information, including criteria and applications, is available on PG&E's website . To be considered for a scholarship, all applications must be submitted by March 22, 2025.

"Our ERG and ENG scholarships open doors to develop future leaders and breakthrough thinkers. These awards support the ambitions and dreams of young people in our communities. This assistance is part of how we're living our purpose at PG&E-delivering for our hometowns, serving our planet, and leading with love," said Deb Sinta, PG&E Senior Vice President, Talent, Culture and People.



Voices from past recipients

"I am grateful for this award, as the financial burden of out-of-state tuition is daunting. This scholarship will significantly decrease my college tuition and lessen the need for student loans," said 2024 ERG scholarship recipient Donovan Jones, who will be majoring in pre-law and computer science at the University of Oregon.

"I am incredibly interested in using history to inform the future. I hope to be able to affect change in the world around me by studying what came before me," said 2024 ERG scholarship recipient Katherine Lopes, a history major at the University of California at San Diego.

A history of giving

Since 1989, PG&E's ERGs and ENGs have awarded more than $6 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients. More than 6,500 of PG&E's 28,000 coworkers belong to ERGs and ENGs. Each group helps further the company's commitment to serving its hometowns and growing coworker engagement.

PG&E's ERG and ENG scholarships are available through these 13 groups:



Access Network (individuals with disabilities)

AAPI (Asian American, Pacific Islander)

Black

Latino

Legacy (tenured coworkers)

MEENA (Middle East, Europe, and North Africa)

National Society of Black Engineers (STEM career coworkers)

NuEnergy (newer coworkers)

PrideNetwork (LGBTQ+ coworkers)

Samahan (Filipino)

Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (STEM career coworkers)

Veterans Women's Network

Other scholarship opportunities

Besides the ERG and ENG scholarships, the Pacific Service Employees Association

(PSEA), a nonprofit mutual benefit organization serving PG&E coworkers and retirees, also provides scholarships for dependents of company coworkers. In addition, PG&E Corporation is providing STEM scholarships through its Better Together STEM scholarships program.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit

pge

and

pge/news



