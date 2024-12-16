Yoon’S Impeachment: How South Korea’S President Lost Power In 11 Days

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Korea is facing a significant upheaval following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol on December 14, 2024. This event has captured public attention and raised important questions about governance and democracy in the country.



The crisis began with Yoon's unexpected declaration of martial law on December 3, aimed at addressing what he called "anti-state forces." This move was met with immediate backlash.



Many viewed it as an overreach of power, reminiscent of South Korea 's authoritarian past. Within hours, the National Assembly acted to revoke the martial law, setting the stage for a political showdown.



On December 14, lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to impeach Yoon. The resolution passed with 204 votes in favor, just above the two-thirds majority needed.



This vote reflected a shift in public sentiment; polls indicated that a significant portion of the population opposed Yoon's actions. In fact, protests erupted across the nation, with around 200,000 people gathering in Seoul alone to demand his resignation.







The impeachment process was not without its complications. An earlier attempt on December 7 failed when members of Yoon 's own People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the vote.

South Korea in Turmoil

However, as public discontent grew, several lawmakers from the PPP changed their stance and supported the opposition's efforts. With Yoon suspended from office, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stepped in as acting president.



He assured citizens that he would work to maintain stability during this uncertain time. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court now faces the critical task of reviewing the impeachment.



It has up to six months to decide whether to uphold or reject the motion. Yoon's presidency has been marked by increasing unpopularity and political strife.



His martial law declaration raised alarms about the erosion of democratic norms in South Korea. As investigations into his actions proceed, he faces serious allegations that could lead to further legal consequences.

