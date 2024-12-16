(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - In December, China's leading premium modern tea drink brand, NAIXUE, officially opened its first store at The Exchange mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Situated in a prime location on the concourse level of the mall, NAIXUE features a bright and cozy interior. During the opening, NAIXUE's freshly-made tea drinks attracted a large crowd, with long lines forming outside as eager customers waited to try them.





China's Premium Tea Drink Brand in Kuala Lumpur Now - NAIXUE's First Store in Malaysia Exceeded RM40,000 on its First Day

NAIXUE ,the pioneer of the new tea drinking track and the first one to introduce fresh fruit tea as a core product, was founded in 2015, leading the launch of a dual category model of "tea drinks+soft European bread". Focusing on a modern lifestyle centered on tea, NAIXUE has formed three major business segments: "Hand-made tea drinks", "NAIXUE high quality original leaf tea", and "Ready to drink bottled tea", successfully created multiple phenomenal products such as "Baqi yu yougan", "Yashixiang Treasure Tea", "Longjing Trasure Tea", and "PRO Triple Grape Oolong Tea-0 Cane Sugar."



On June 30, 2021, NAIXUE was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, becoming the world's first publicly listed tea drink brand. Until now, it has expanded to over 230 major cities worldwide, with around 1,800 stores and over 100 million members.



In October 2024, NAIXUE focused on "healthy tea drinks", made a breakthrough in the tea drink industry by introducing its "No Added Sugar Fresh Fruit Teas" (cane sugar free; fructose syrup free; artificial sweeteners free; all sweetness naturally are derived from the fruits). NAIXUE also launched a new "Super Food + Health" formula, which will offer consumers healthier options and set a new benchmark for health-conscious evolution of the tea drink industry.



NAIXUE's Healthy Tea Drinks and Bakery Receive Widespread Praise in Malaysia



At the Malaysia flagship store, NAIXUE continues to follow its signature "Tea & Bakery" dual-category model, offering a wide range of products. Popular items such as the "PRO Triple Grape Oolong Tea-0 Cane Sugar" (black grape + black goji berries), "PRO Triple Berry Jasmine Tea-0 Cane Sugar" (strawberry + raspberry + blueberry), and "PRO Kale Kiwi Chia Jasmine Tea-0 Cane Sugar" (kiwi + kale + chia seeds) have been widely loved by local consumers for its healthy and refreshing taste.



Upon the menu in Malaysia, NAIXUE bakery items make up over 40% of the offerings. Alongside many classic favorites that popular in China, like "Strawberry Magic Wand" and "Oreo Magic Wand", there are also creative new products specially designed for Malaysia, including "Cheese Cream Horns" and "Matcha Cream Horns". Local customers said, "NAIXUE's fresh fruit teas, paired with bakery, are absolutely perfect afternoon tea combination, those offering a delightful aroma and taste."



What is noteworthy is that all ingredients used at NAIXUE are halal-friendly, which fully respecting the local dietary preferences in Malaysia. Furthermore, NAIXUE features wireless charging stations at its tables. It is the first shop in the food and beverage industry which offer such a convenience in Malaysia. This thoughtful addition not only provides convenience to local consumers, but also showcases NAIXUE's social responsibility.



During the opening, NAIXUE introduced limited-edition merchandise such as the "Malaysia Iconic Bag" (NAIXUE & Malaysian Green Canvas Bag) and soft toys. According to reports, NAIXUE hit a remarkable milestone of RM40,000 in revenue on the first day, quickly becoming one of the top tea drink brands in Malaysia. Additionally, discussions on social media like Facebook and Instagram related to the NAIXUE exceeded thousands of posts in a short period. Many fans shared photos of the store, its tea drinks, bakery products, and exclusive merchandise, enthusiastically promoting NAIXUE as personal brand ambassadors.



NAIXUE's Global Expansion: Deep Layout in Southeast Asia & Set sail in Europe and the U.S.A



Adhering to the concept of "Beauty has its own power", NAIXUE aims to become a "Global tea drink brand favorabled by customers", and is committed to becoming an innovator and promoter of pushing tea culture to the world since its founding in 2015. NAIXUE has steadily expanded its international presence with in-depth market research and keen insights into diverse regions.



At present, NAIXUE has made significant inroads into the Southeast Asian market, with its brand presence continuing to expand. It has successfully opened multiple stores in prominent locations such as Thailand's Emsphere, Central World, and One Bangkok malls, as well as Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport. NAIXUE's exceptional products and immersive tea drinks experiences have quickly become favorites among local consumers. Notably, the opening of NAIXUE's flagship store in Central World, Thailand, was a major success, with the shop generating nearly 1 million Thai Baht in sales in just three days-setting a new sales record for the brand overseas.



The newly openning at The Exchange TRX in Malaysia marks another key milestone in NAIXUE's international strategy, and injects further momentum into its global expansion efforts.



The Founder Peng Xin emphasized that it is the key timing for Chinese tea drink brands expanding internationally. NAIXUE invested heavily in its fully integrated smart management system and hardware infrastructure, which significantly enhanced the efficiency of overseas operations. "Our previous digital strategy has provided strong support for the development of overseas stores, which could maintain high efficiency to achieve rapid replication and stable production," Peng Xin said.



According to sources, NAIXUE will continue to drive its international growth through a dual strategy of "direct-operated + franchised" stores-build a high-potential brand through direct sales and deepen the local market through franchising. In addition to its ongoing expansion in Southeast Asia, NAIXUE is set to open its first stores in Europe and the U.S.A. in the near future.



Featured Product - Fresh Fruit Tea

PRO Triple Grape Oolong Tea - 0 Cane Sugar (Black Grape + Black Goji Berries)

Contains grapes, black grapes, and black goji berries, packed with anthocyanins in one cup.



PRO Triple Berry Jasmine Tea - 0 Cane Sugar

Contains: strawberries, raspberries, blueberries- a trio of berries in one cup



PRO Kale Kiwi Chia Jasmine Tea - 0 Cane Sugar

Contains: Kale, Kiwi, and Chia - a light and refreshing cup



NAIXUE's Signature - Fresh Fruit Tea Series

Orange Jasmine Tea

A classic and star product from NAIXUE, made with carefully selected premium juicy, plump oranges, paired with NAIXUE's award-winning Jasmine tea.



PRO Cheese Cream Triple Berry Jasmine Tea

Made with fresh, tangy strawberries available year-round, paired with NAIXUE's award-winning Jasmine tea and a light, creamy cheese milk foam.



PRO Cheese Cream Triple Grape Oolong Tea

Packed with juicy grape chunks! The grapes are carefully peeled and de-seeded by hand, preserving the large, high-quality fruit pieces. Paired with the refreshing and mellow Golden Peony tea.









