(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Outstanding resort projects, portfolios take centre stage at 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan)



SHOWCASING TOP-CALIBRE VILLAS AND HOMES, JAPAN'S PREMIER RESORT DESTINATIONS RISE TO PROMINENCE AT THE AWARDS





The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards International Luncheon 2024 recognises the best and biggest achievements in rapidly growing real estate markets across Asia.

TOKYO, Dec 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) today unveiled the finest developers, design firms, and portfolio managers from the country's premier resort markets during an exclusive luncheon at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.





H2 Life, part of H2 Group KK, Best Property Management Portfolio, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) 2024

H2 Life, part of H2 Group KK, was celebrated for the Best Property Management Portfolio, recognising its excellent range of completed projects throughout Japan.







Kisin by Yoichi Dreams, Best Resort Housing Architectural Design (Asia Winner), PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards 2024

Kisin by Yoichi Dreams dominated the awards, winning Best Resort Housing Development, Best Nature Integrated Development, and Best Resort Housing Architectural Design.







Grand Tsuru Niseko by Niseko Woodlands Limited, Best Housing/Landed Development (Asia Winner), PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards 2024

Grand Tsuru Niseko by Niseko Woodlands Limited was recognised as Best Boutique Resort Housing Development.



Alba by Noforma Design Studio, Top Luxury Private Villa (Greater Niseko), PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) 2024

The Top Luxury Private Villa (Greater Niseko) award was jointly presented to Alba by Noforma Design Studio and Grand Tsuru Niseko by ABD Architecture LLC.

Niseko Woodlands Limited went on to win Best Housing / Landed Development (Asia) for Grand Tsuru Niseko at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, held on the same day at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. Yoichi Dreams also scored a victory at the Grand Final with the Best Resort Housing Architectural Design (Asia) award for Kisin.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said:“In Japan's resorts destinations, local and international investors are launching developments that expand residential and lifestyle options for tourists and holiday home seekers alike. Beyond the winter season, these resorts offer year-round amenities and scenic natural attractions. Our awardees this year skilfully create spaces that seamlessly blend the best features of homes, hotels, and resorts. Congratulations to all our award winners in Japan.”

Eddie Guillemette, chairperson of the Awards, said:“Congratulations to all the winners of our awards in Niseko, Japan. Achieving these recognitions reflects the level of excellence in development, design, and service that captivates guests, sports enthusiasts, and investors in Niseko, Japan. We're delighted to honour the finest projects in our resort market and celebrate exceptional craftsmanship that guides consumers on where to live, work, and play in this vibrant tourism hub.”

The independent panel of judges consists of Eddie Guillemette, CEO of Midori no Ki (MnK); Acme Wu, marketing professional for tourism and destination promotion; Bill Barnett, founder and managing director, C9 Hotelworks; Greg Hough, managing director, Niseko Portfolio and Explore Travel Group; and Minoru Okubo, representative director, ResortPropertyJapan Co., Ltd.

The selection process was supervised by Paul Ashburn, HLB International Real Estate Group. The official supervisor is part of the“2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, the global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) are made possible by official portal partner PropertyGuru; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: asiapropertyawards .

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan)

PORTFOLIO AWARD

Best Property Management Portfolio

WINNER: H2 Life, part of H2 Group KK

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Top Luxury Private Villa (Greater Niseko)

WINNER: Alba by Noforma Design Studio

WINNER: Grand Tsuru Niseko by ABD Architecture LLC

Best Resort Housing Development

WINNER: Kisin by Yoichi Dreams

Best Boutique Resort Housing Development

WINNER: Grand Tsuru Niseko by Niseko Woodlands Limited

Best Nature Integrated Development

WINNER: Kisin by Yoichi Dreams

DESIGN AWARD

Best Resort Housing Architectural Design

WINNER: Kisin by Yoichi Dreams

