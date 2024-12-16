King Returns To Jordan After Visit To Egypt
12/16/2024 2:02:05 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Monday after a working visit to Egypt.
