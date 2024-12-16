Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Car-Washing Machine (TRO-1254)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and compact car wash system that enables you to wash, rinse and dry your car almost anywhere," said an inventor, from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the M B WASH. My design would effectively clean the car and without scratching or leaving behind water marks."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable washing system for motor vehicles. In doing so, it enables the user to wash their car almost anywhere. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the need to wait in line and pay for a commercial car wash facility. The invention features a portable and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1254, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

