This Christmas, Share Health And Save A Child's Life With Helpster

Helpster Community Manager, Ejen Odu, and beneficiaries from our last medical outreach in Ajegunle, Lagos, Nigeria.

Beneficiaries from our last Kenya medical outreach.

Beneficiaries at a recent medical outreach.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Christmas, Helpster Charity US Inc. is on a mission to bring hope and healing to vulnerable children and pregnant women in underserved communities across Africa and Asia. As part of its commitment to providing life-saving healthcare to those who cannot afford it, the organisation is calling on global donors to join in spreading the gift of health. Together, it hopes to brighten the lives of those who are struggling with critical illnesses this holiday season and offer them the chance to experience the joy of Christmas.The tech charity startup aims to raise funds to sponsor the treatment of children who may not be able to celebrate Christmas due to their critical illness and inability to afford their medical bills. Helpster currently has over 300 cases of various medical conditions requiring funding across Nigeria, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Bangladesh.Helpster is dedicated to overcoming the financial barriers that prevent vulnerable children, pregnant women, and young adults from receiving the critical medical care they desperately need. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, it connects these underserved populations with global donors who are eager to make a difference. Through its platform, individuals are empowered to sponsor life-saving treatments, ensuring that those who are otherwise unable to afford healthcare can receive the help they deserve."Christmas is a season of celebration. But for many children in indigent communities across Africa and Asia, it looks sad as they are currently battling one health issue or the other and are unable to afford essential medicare. These vulnerable children may not be celebrating Christmas like their counterparts in other privileged parts of the world. For example, we have a critical case of Ayomide Olori , an eighteen-year-old boy in Nigeria, who is suffering from proliferative myositis, and needs 965 USD for his surgery. Ayomide's case is just one of the several health crises that we seek to resolve."This is why Helpster is appealing to global donors to join us this Christmas in sharing health and giving hope to these children and pregnant women dealing with life-threatening conditions. Any donation, however small, gets us closer to achieving our goal, and with our innovative tech solutions, be assured that your contribution will make a real impact. Whether you pick a specific case to sponsor or you just donate and let the platform allocate the funds to a case, we've developed a reliable system that guarantees transparency, and is efficient", Kate Lysykh, CEO of Helpster, stated.Helpster's tech-driven approach has already saved over 700 lives, allowing donors to track the progress of each case and see firsthand the difference their contributions make. Working in partnership with local volunteers, hospitals and NGOs, Helpster ensures every medical case is thoroughly vetted, with funds directly allocated to local hospitals for approved treatments. Only the most urgent cases, with treatment costs under 1,500 USD, are featured on its platform, offering a transparent and efficient way for donors to have a direct impact on the lives of children and families in need. In select cases, treatment costs up to 3,000 USD can also be considered.To donate and make a difference in the life of a child this Yuletide period, visit or the Helpster app and become a Helpster Hero.ABOUT HELPSTER CHARITY US INC.Helpster Charity US Inc, founded by a team of heart-driven IT specialists, is a non-governmental organisation that operates as both offline infrastructure and a mobile application, providing a platform for fundraising to support the treatment of needy children living in remote regions through an impactful, transparent and efficient system. The Charity, now made up of doctors and other professionals, is committed to ensuring no child suffers or dies due to lack of financial means. Helpster is a 501c3 nonprofit, registered in the US, registration number 93-3969693, with headquarters in Dover, Delaware, US.

