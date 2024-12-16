Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Rodent Trap (TPL-451)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to trap/kill various rodents and alert a consumer for proper and timely disposal," said an inventor, from New Orleans, La., "so I invented the SURE SHOT RAT X. My design eliminates concerns over rodents being poisoned and left in an area to die."

The invention provides an improved design for a rodent trap. In doing so, it would instantaneously kill and notify consumers when the process is complete. As a result, it increases convenience, cleanliness, and safety. It also offers an alternative to using harsh chemicals and other rodent trap products. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all residential homeowners/consumers and commercial business owners.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-451, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

