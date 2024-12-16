Presta Petroleum LLC And Presta Royalty LLC - Reliably Fueling America, One Acquisition At A Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Presta Royalty LLC (Presta) purchased minerals in the Arkoma Basin

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presta Royalty, headquartered in Fort Worth, TX and owned by Presta's Founder, Jonny Brumley, has recently purchased the mineral and royalty assets of an Arkoma Basin focused mineral company. These assets are in Atoka County, County, Hughes County, and Pittsburg County.

Presta's strategy is to build a portfolio of long-life royalty assets in Texas, Oklahoma, and North Dakota. Presta's properties display shallow production declines, high margins, and upside potential.

Presta has been acquiring properties since August of 2018 and has grown its mineral position to over 25,000 net mineral acres.

Presta has a strong position in the following areas: the Permian Basin, the Arkoma Basin, the Anadarko Basin, the Williston Basin, and East Texas. Presta has acquired most of its properties from family companies or family trusts and has earned a reputation for paying a fair price, treating sellers with respect, and closing deals.

If you or your family are looking to partially or completely exit the oil and gas business, then contact Presta.

You can find more information on our website at prestapetro .

