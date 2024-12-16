Key Customer Experience Growth Opportunities For The Energy Sector 2024-2025: Brand Awareness And Customer Loyalty Are Top Priorities For Energy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CX Growth Opportunities in the 2024 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The primary goals of this study are to determine implementation plans of interaction channels, applications, and solutions in the contact center environment across industries and to understand purchase trends. It also investigates the factors that influence product selection.

Decision-makers and purchase decision influencers of contact centers were surveyed across business functions including CXOs, managing directors, and Owners, senior management, middle management, and others.

Countries include Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Philippines, U.K, and United States.

Decision makers from the 85 energy organizations such as:



Energy producers

Energy distributors

Oil & gas companies

Renewable energy companies

Nuclear energy enterprises

Electricity utilities

Gas utilities

Gas stations

Water utilities Waste Management Companies

Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) will be integral to a energy organization's digital strategy. The focus will be on adoption across back and front office use cases. Conversational AI-based products flooded the market to address provider burnout. The focus was on utilizing different AI models to tackle diverse challenges.



Top energy contact center organization goals in 2024 include improving brand awareness, customer loyalty, deploying AI technologies to improve employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX), and attracting and retaining talent.

The most significant CX Priorities are building customer trust and ensuring security.

Less than 20% of organizations deliver omnichannel customer journeys, leaving a huge gap between customer expectations and positive customer experiences. Cases studies are included from prominent technology providers.

The CX research practice provides an integrated approach with a 360-degree perspective, including:



Growth Opportunity Analysis: contact center systems, CX management, cloud contact center as a service, contact center market assessment, regional cuts for North and Latin America, Europe, and APAC, as well as country-level analysis.

Strategic Insights: Gen AI; content moderation; global sourcing: internet of things in CX; megatrends; mobile customer care; near and off shoring; proactive customer care; security in CX; technology-enabled outsourced solutions; vertical insights; and workforce engagement management.

Customer Research: customer survey; Mindxchanges events; vertical insights; and CX client council; Competitive Benchmarking: Best Practices Awards and Buyers Guides.

Key Topics Covered:

Energy Trends that Impact CX

How will Energy Trends Affect CX Providers?

Key Findings from the 2024 Contact Center Decision-Maker Survey

Key Findings from the 2024 Contact Center Decision-Maker Survey

Investment Priorities & Critical Decision-Making Factors



Most Companies Leverage Digital Channels, but Voice Still Reigns

Brand Awareness and Customer Loyalty are Top Priorities for Energy

Customer Trust Remains the Key in the Contact Center Environment Customer Care and Security Lead the Buying Decision Criteria

Benefits of AI Infusion for Agent Optimization and Self-Service



Gen AI Adoption Grows; Companies Expect it to Enhance Several CX Processes

AI Investments Across the Contact Center Solution Suite Energy Companies Fall Behind in Conversational AI Adoption

Seamless Customer Journeys Collaboration



Over 80% of Energy Organizations Lack of an Omnichannel Customer Journey Why Energy Companies Want UCaaS and CCaaS Integrated

Case Studies



Ygrene Improves Stability and adds IVR and IVA with Five9

Northumbrian Water reinvigorates its CX approach with Genesys Cloud Severn Trent Water Embraces Cloud-based Workforce Management with NICE

Energy Industry Trends and Predictions



Key Energy Trends in 2024

Energy Industry: Regional Outlooks

Top Predictions for 2024 Main Technologies to Watch in the 2024-2025

Appendix



Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900