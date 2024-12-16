Tequila Cabal Partners With The Culver Hotel For An Exclusive Tasting Event Honoring Craft And Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tequila Cabal's founders and jimadores stand proudly in Plot El Crucero II-the biodynamic fields where their journey begins-honoring tradition, craftsmanship, and community.

Tequila Cabal and The Culver Hotel team up to showcase biodynamic tequila, rich history, and shared values of sustainability and innovation.

- Tequila CabalCULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tequila Cabal is proud to partner with the legendary The Culver Hotel to host an exclusive tasting event that highlights our unwavering commitment to sustainability, transparency, and community-conscious values. With a shared history of artistry and innovation, both The Culver Hotel and Tequila Cabal honor over a century of tradition while embracing a conscious, biodynamic future.This event marks a significant milestone for Tequila Cabal with the launch of our first lot of Reposado, crafted at our new boutique home distillery, La Roca. Built by Alvaro Montes-the pioneer who introduced organic-certified tequila to the U.S.-La Roca represents the perfect blend of sustainable innovation and time-honored tequila craftsmanship."Cabal isn't just a tequila to me-it is a product manifestation of generations of positive ideologies,” says Everardo Gonzalez II, founder of Tequila Cabal.“My father always instilled a sense of pride in work, teaching me that doing good may come with short-term costs but creates long-term legacies. True nobility means leaving behind something meaningful-planting seeds for a future we may never see. That's what it means to be Cabal.”The Culver Hotel, founded in 1917, boasts over a century of history and provides the perfect setting for this momentous occasion. Co-built by visionary Harry Culver and Hollywood icon Charlie Chaplin-with legend claiming that Chaplin later sold it to John Wayne for a dollar during a poker game-the hotel has been a timeless hub of intrigue, innovation, and community.A Night to Celebrate Craft, Legacy, and Community!Guests will enjoy:Lucas Assis, a renowned agave and spirits storyteller, sharing the rich history and ethos of Tequila Cabal while crafting two signature cocktails featuring Lot 1 still-strength blanco and the limited-release full-proof mezcal.Joshua Hernandez, the wandering master mixologist behind DRIFTERS Joint, creating two signature cocktails showcasing Tequila Cabal's Reposado, Lot 1 Reposado, and the limited-release full-proof mezcal.Neat pours of Tequila Cabal and Tequila Potro, offering a pure and authentic tasting experience that highlights the exceptional craftsmanship of each spirit.More Than a Tasting: A Celebration of Shared ValuesBoth The Culver Hotel and Tequila Cabal honor their rich legacies while championing sustainability and innovation. From The Culver Hotel's designation as a National Historic Landmark to Tequila Cabal's roots in over 100 years of Mexican farming traditions, this collaboration reflects a deep respect for history and community-driven progress.The Culver Hotel's connection to Harry Culver-a philanthropist and visionary who played a key role in the development of Loyola Marymount University, alma mater of Tequila Cabal's founder Everardo Gonzalez II-underscores their shared values of heritage and integrity. Tequila Cabal's iconic horse-head bottle design, inspired by the brand's family farming legacy, coincidentally reflects Culver's well-known love of horses, creating an unexpected yet meaningful connection between Tequila Cabal and The Culver Hotel.Event DetailsDate: December 19th, 2024Time: 7:00 – 10:00 PMLocation: The Culver Hotel9400 Culver BoulevardCulver City, CA 90232About Tequila CabalTequila Cabal is a family-owned tequila brand committed to sustainability, organic practices, and craftsmanship. Born from generations of tradition, we pride ourselves on producing additive-free spirits that honor the earth and embody the values of integrity, quality, and legacy.For media inquiries, please contact:

